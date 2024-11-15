The sparkly ‘Ice Princess’ aesthetic is perfect for winter glam

Step aside, dark academia and whimsigoth—the ice princess is ready to reign feeds come winter. This glittery and shimmery look hasn’t been as clearly defined or extensively studied as its autumn counterparts, but it’s definitely made a mark on TikTok. Grounded by a cool-toned color palette full of blues and silvers, the Ice Princess is a winter aesthetic marked by frosty makeup and fuzzy accessories.

But where does it come from, and how can you pull together a proper look? Let’s take a deep dive into the unknown, as ice princess—excuse us—ice queen Elsa once belted.

Where does the ice princess aesthetic come from?

The ice princess aesthetic, sometimes referred to as the “snow princess” or “ice skating princess” aesthetic, isn’t unique to 2024. We’ve seen Ice and Snow Princess edits circulating online since 2021, like this clip by TikTok creator @the_aesthetics_place_.

Upon first impression, you might think that this aesthetic comes from the “ice queen” trope. This is a character who’s a bit of an enigma—she’s physically beautiful and alluring and somewhat cold and distant in personality. Think Elsa from Disney’s Frozen.

However, the ice princess exists solely as a visual aesthetic on TikTok rather than an attitude. Elsa fits in with this aesthetic in that her makeup and style are full of cool-toned colors. The beauty and style trend draws most inspiration from what TV Tropes classifies as a “Winter Royal Lady,” that is, an “upper-class [character] who [has] a visual aesthetic that evokes snow, ice, and winter.”

While there’s not much of a lifestyle associated with this aesthetic, some TikTok ice princesses can be seen hitting up skating rinks. It’s worth noting that there’s a 2005 ice skating Disney movie literally called Ice Princess. In the film, Michelle Trachtenberg’s character Casey transforms from a classic school nerd to a figure skating champ.

Between sparkles and statement fabrics, this aesthetic has clear influences from figure skating makeup and costumes. It’s a very seasonal style, most prominent around wintertime when ice skating rinks are open for business and cozy textures pop back up in fashion edits.

Makeup

Ice Princess makeup is full of glam that meets Y2K’s frostiness, which makes it an ideal winter holiday look. One of its major components is the early aughts Britney Spears frosty eyeshadow finish, which often comes in icy shades of blue and silver. Shimmery lip gloss and extra gleaming highlighter are also perfect for this makeup style.

These days, this look is, as TikTok creator @anna_annora points out, most famously touted by Sabrina Carpenter.

Fashion

Ice princess outfits embody the exaggerated glitz and glam of the opulent McBling (or Y2K) aesthetic. Faux fur trimming is big, especially on dresses, coats, and sweaters. To spruce up your look, you can integrate fluffy accessories like stoles, cable-knit tights, fur hats, and snow boots into your getups. Bonus points if they come in white, pink, or blue.

Luxurious textures such as satin and bouclé also work perfectly for this style. Plus, you can incorporate the bows and lace of the coquette aesthetic—or at least how brands have interpreted the coquette aesthetic.

Examples

Now that you know all the fundamentals of this style, take a look ahead for some wintry, ice princess inspiration.

