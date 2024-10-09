Looking for a Halloween movie for date night? Try any of these 15 films

Date night is a great opportunity to check out a scary movie together. Whether the relationship is new or you’re with a tried and true partner, there’s a lot of fun to be had watching something spooky. It can be funny-funny, scary-funny, and a whole slew of things in between.

Featured Video

A movie date night is a great time to set the mood with cozy surroundings and great snacks to make something ordinary feel a little special.

1. Tucker & Dale vs Evil

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a horror-comedy that brings the laughs and a few scares, but really pokes fun at the cabin-in-the-woods trope with a pairing that isn’t afraid to fight back.

Watch it on Prime Video.

2. Halloween

Advertisement

The John Carpenter classic is one of the cornerstones of the genre, going on to spawn 13 movies in the franchise. Halloween gives you that jump-scare goodness and those quippy one-liners that make horror movies of a certain age so identifiable.

Watch it on Prime Video.

3. Cabin in the Woods

Advertisement

The trope is one of the most popular in horror, and the film has a stand-out place accordingly. Another film that brings a good mix of horror and comedy, it’s the kind of horror movies that reminds you why horror movies are so lovable.

Watch it on Max.

4. Beetlejuice

Advertisement

Watch the original, then head out to watch Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! This is a fun one for someone who likes spooky themes but can’t necessarily handle some of the grit that other horror movies like. It’s also a good family-friendly or group option, so its good for a date night that isn’t solo.

Watch it on Max.

5. Hocus Pocus

Advertisement

If you’re feeling nostalgic or looking for something more lighthearted, Hocus Pocus can be a great date night pick! It’s such a fun Halloween movie that reminds you of the spirit of the season without getting too scary.

Watch it on Disney+.

6. The Shining

Advertisement

The Shining is surprisingly cozy for a film so deeply and psychologically thrilling. The film looks at some of the ways a relationship can be haunting. It may not be the right pick for everyone, but for some, it can spark interesting conversations.

Watch it on Prime Video.

7. A Nightmare on Elm Street

Advertisement

If you’ve got a partner who loves good banter in a movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street (and the subsequent films) deliver in a way that’s very unique from other horror films. A classic 80s slasher of the highest order, it may make you think twice about heading straight to be when the movie’s done, but you’ll also share some laughs.

Watch it on Prime Video.

8. Friday the 13th

Advertisement

More psychological than scary, Friday the 13th went where few horror movies before it did by showing first person point of view shots from the villain’s perspective. Most viewers don’t identify with Jason Voorhees until you learn his story and are forced to see things from his side.

Watch it on Prime Video.

9. Let The Right One In

Advertisement

If you’re a former Twilight fan or just appreciate a good vampiric romance, look no further than this Swedish film. It’s definitely got a lot of emotion and heart, but you can’t deny the eeriness and tone that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Watch it on Apple TV+.

10. The Loved Ones

Advertisement

When getting a date to prom goes wrong, a teenage girl takes matters into her own hands. This one is sure to induce some squirming since it involves an element of torture. That said, the complexity around it makes it a poignant one and a discussion starter to watch.

Watch it on Paramount+.

11. The Thing

Advertisement

Scientists vs. aliens is a lovable trope in horror, and The Thing brings a memorable experience. It’s a fight for the planet, and the scientists have to figure out exactly what it is they’re fighting and what it’ll take to stop it. An ambiguous ending that horror fans love to discuss will spark conversation with your date after the thrilling 80s classic.

Watch it on Apple TV+.

12. Alien

Advertisement

Alien is great if you want a film that’s a classic but will still bring the same thrill as your first watch. The cast is filled with characters you’re rooting for, and the plot is steeped in suspense without the feeling something truly grotesque waits around the bend.

Watch it on Apple TV+.

13. The Faculty

Advertisement

The Faculty brings the 90s nostalgia in all the best ways. The adults are all aliens—or it seems that way to the cast of teens who are trying to figure out how their school got turned upside down. A sci-fi-style horror isn’t heavy on gore and can be a fun watch for people who are into that subsection of horror.

Watch it on Apple TV+.

14. Drag Me to Hell

Advertisement

If you appreciate a Sam Raimi film, you’ll love sharing this one with your date. There are elements of the supernatural that blend with dark comedy and some straight-up scary stuff. You do have to be careful if theses of sustenance and depictions thereof are triggering.

Watch it on Prime Video.

15. Warm Bodies

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a scary movie you can laugh at and joke your way through, Warm Bodies is the perfect one. Described by some fans as a “zom-com,” there’s romance and laughs and, of course, zombies. It’s a good way to bridge that gap between your favorite genre and theirs, a true compromise.

Watch it on Peacock.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.