‘Scandi Girl Winter’ is the low-key aesthetic for the chic but practical

If you’re feeling a bit burnt out by TikTok trends that encourage borderline mindless consumption, there’s an aesthetic that will help you focus on the basics, at least in theory: Scandi girl winter. Lower maintenance than trends like coquette and dark academia, this aesthetic promises a chic but practical style.

Ready to cozy up? Here’s what it means to have a Scandi girl winter.

Where does Scandi girl winter come from?

Scandi girl winter, of course, takes inspiration from the styles that people wear in Scandinavia (i.e. Denmark, Norway, and Sweden) in the winter, during which darkness can last for 20 hours a day. We first saw prototypes of this aesthetic in the late 2010s, when the rise of minimalism coincided with the simplicity and functionality of Scandinavian design.

Scandi girl winter is organized around the Danish principle of hygge, which refers to a feeling of comfort, coziness, and happiness brought on by simple pleasures. Often, author Meik Wiking is credited for exporting hygge in 2016 with The Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well.

While hygge has been used to sell products, it’s really all about the small things in life. Taking root in the idea of hygge, a Scandi girl winter look is minimal, casual, and sensible. It’s not about keeping up with flashy appearances—sorry, Y2K. On a practical level, it’s about staying warm and comfortable for brutal winters.

What are the elements of this aesthetic?

Visually, a Scandi girl winter is effortlessly chic. On the beauty front, Scandi girl winter makeup is bare bones—you want a sun-kissed glow and maybe a swipe of lip gloss. As TikTok creator @taylorcaldwell puts it, it’s like clean girl makeup’s older sister.

When it comes to clothes, warm neutrals, such as off-white and oatmeal, reign this aesthetic. That said, pops of bold shades are definitely acceptable, so color lovers can have their moment, too. Color aside, textural coziness is key. Scandi girl winter is all about warm materials, especially natural fibers such as wool, leather, cotton, and cashmere.

For Scandi girl pieces, you can’t go wrong with slouchy turtlenecks, oversized jackets, puffy vests, chunky knits, and wide-leg trousers. Whatever your winter wardrobe looks like, layering is highly encouraged. To finish your look, the perfect accessories for this style include giant totes, thick scarves, and fuzzy muffs.

Even though it can be conflated with quiet luxury, it’s worth emphasizing that this aesthetic prioritizes practicality and simplicity at its core. Some creators, such as Sweden-based YouTuber Louise Wears, push back against the illusion of the glamorous Scandi girl social media style.

“For me, it’s not really the cool stuff you would see at Copenhagen fashion week or these picture-perfect looks off of Instagram,” the vlogger explains. “My day-to-day style is much more practical and consists of, like, fleece sweaters and wool trousers.”

To have an authentic Scandi girl winter, wear whatever makes the most sense for your actual winter lifestyle rather than falling into the trap of overconsumption!

Examples

Say you do live somewhere extra chilly and want a bit of inspiration for layering basic cold-weather pieces. Here are some go-to pointers for throwing together an effortlessly chic Scandi girl winter look.

