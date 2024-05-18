The best part of the NYC-Dublin ‘portal’ was the endless memes

This is why we cannot have nice things.

With today’s technology, it’s never been easier to communicate with like minded folk the world over. Be it via phone, Zoom, WhatsApp, X, 4chan, 8chan, Truth Social, or ChristianMingle, there’s no shortage of reminders that we are truly all connected, as a people. That list now includes big-ass portals.

Yes, a giant 24/7 video portal was set up next to Manhattan’s Flatiron Building that connected with a twin on O’Connell Street in Dublin. Finally, you could say “top o’ the mornin’” to a stranger who responds, “fughettabout it, I’m walkin’ here!” (New York and Dublin, respectively – people travel!) The installation was built by Benediktas Gylys.

However, as you might imagine with a big ol’ Chat Roulette like this, people made it nasty. Like, of course this happened.

The portal in NYC and Dublin has been shut down because of this girl who flashed it pic.twitter.com/FiW0OlBsfx — Restricted Vids (@RestrictedVids) May 14, 2024

Hahaha, this is the portal from Dublin to New York, from the New York side. Dubliners holding up their phones with messages for the Americans, lmfao… pic.twitter.com/bnzvZhOXnn — Limnetic Villains (@LimneticV) May 11, 2024

New Yorkers are trolled by the Irish through the newly installed Mystical Portal🕳🕳 an installment that lives streams video from Dublin Ireland to New York👀👀👌 pic.twitter.com/hnWybosnNs — nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) May 16, 2024

Other reported instances have led to a temporary shutdown, with the experience currently being retooled to ensure a more appropriate situation going forward. Come on prudes, we demand cross-continental anarchy!

The NY to Dublin portal was shut down due to inappropriate behavior.



Now it's fenced off.



What did they think would happen? pic.twitter.com/uyRFym4YEY — Benzinga (@Benzinga) May 16, 2024

memorial for the NY / dublin portal 😭 “sorry we mooned you” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OXRGiqZamX — fern ☼ (@englishariana) May 16, 2024

Thankfully, while the shutdown has left us portal-less, memes never say die, and the internet has had a field day with this particular venture.

Let’s explore, shall we?

The memes coming out of this portal are intergalactic 😂pic.twitter.com/ErS0E3Kkyq — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) May 14, 2024

Once again, at the end of the day, what truly brings us all together is the memes. Me + me = us, baby!

