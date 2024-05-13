‘Nooo don’t turn 25’: Sabrina Carpenter celebrates birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio meme cake

25 is an important year in any person’s life. You can rent a car! You can vote in potentially your second election! You’ve been legally drunk for four years! And perhaps most importantly, Leonardo DiCaprio will leave you alone.

“Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter hit that big milestone on Saturday, May 11th, and celebrated with a cake featuring an image acknowledging the main benefit of turning 25. Yes, we speak, of course, of the Leo meme:

Sabrina Carpenters birthday cake was a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio that said, “Nooo don’t turn 25 youre so sexy aha” pic.twitter.com/fhpdRormOh — Pop Hive (@thepophive) May 12, 2024

For the uninitiated, this particular meme features a steely-eyed photo of Leo accompanied by the Snapchat caption, “Nooo don’t turn 25 youre so sexy aha.”

It’s pretty straightforward and to-the-point, as all great memes are. While there’s no proof that Leo ever said or sent this image, many have tracked the ages of Leo’s girlfriends, noting that they seem to get broken up with once they hit the age of 25.

Of course, with a meme so universal and evergreen, it’s no wonder that others have utilized this same cake design:

Turning 25? Ask your local bakery if they specialize in Leo meme cakes. (If they don’t, they should!)

And congratulations to Sabrina on safely exiting the “Leo zone.”

