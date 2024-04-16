‘I don’t think she deserved that’: Megan Fox has finally commented on all of the ‘Love is Blind’ drama caused by comparison to her

If 2024’s selection of reality TV has given us anything so far, it’s certainly viral levels of messiness—and the latest season of Netflix’s Love is Blind was no exception. Now, Megan Fox has entered the chat.

How did Megan Fox become associated with ‘Love Is Blind’?

The dating show—which is designed around contestants not seeing each other until they agree to be wed—saw one of the most infamous, break-out moments occur this season when contestant Chelsea Blackwell told her pod suitor that she’s often told she looks like Megan Fox by strangers she meets while working, but—in Chelsea’s defense—she did repeatedly say that she “doesn’t see it” herself.

And, needless to say, neither did the internet.

Pure chaos ensued after the viral moment, with many taking sides while countless memes and reactions were born out of the scene, as it quickly became one of the biggest moments to ever air on the show:

*record scratch* "you're probably wondering how I got here. well it all started when I heard the words 'Megan Fox' "#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/EspXaPqRkB — Jeremy Allen Black (@fSANDMAN) February 18, 2024

Chelsea went on to have a great sense of humor about the whole scenario, joking on her own social media that she’d since been “humbled by the internet” and posting to TikTok “begging” people who’ve compared her to the star to come forward:

As the silly controversy continued, Chelsea noted that she’d even gone so far as to reach out to Megan to apologize for the comparison directly.

Megan Fox responds to Chelsea’s comparison

And, after several months, Megan herself has finally weighed in on all of the ridiculousness.

“I’ve never had more people text me about something because I don’t really watch TV very much,” she told E! News. “But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.’”

When questioned further about the comparison, Megan had nothing but kind words to share, saying, “I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. I did see a picture of her [and] a hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox!’ So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope, like, she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years, so I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

Megan didn’t note whether or not she’d responded to Chelsea’s apology, but it appears no apology was ever necessary—from Chelsea, at least.

I think we can all agree that Megan is owed an apology elsewhere, though.

