13 fun Taylor Swift puzzles that will make you feel like a ‘mastermind’

Taylor Swift puzzles are the perfect gifts for avid Swifties, who know, all too well, the thrill of a puzzling Easter egg. While your favorite Taylor Swift fan waits for cryptic album clues, gift them a timeless jigsaw puzzle to help them celebrate their pop icon fave.

So what puzzles are out there for those well-versed in the Swiftie standom? Here are 13 Taylor Swift puzzles that will never go out of style.

1. Haus of Moods Lover Lyrics & Easter Eggs Puzzle

This vibrant pastel puzzle by Haus of Moods won’t disappoint Lover fans. One of the most well-loved Taylor Swift puzzles on TikTok, it comes in a box that’s beautiful to display on a bookshelf or console.

Also be sure to check out Haus of Moods’ gorgeous puzzle sets for Taylor’s other albums!

#hausofmoods #taylorswift ♬ original sound – Heidi B @hbeets77 Its like magic – I tell my husand that @Haus of Moods has a new Taylor Swift-themed puzzle and BOOM! its in my mailbox a week later. 😭 He really loves me and fully supports my Swiftie lifestyle. I HIGHLY recommend these puzzles! Their customer service is also STELLAR! #puzzle

2. Haus of Moods Eras Lyrics & Easter Eggs Puzzle

Haus of Moods also designed this epic jigsaw puzzle that pays homage to lyrics and Easter eggs from ALL of Taylor’s eras.

3. 11 Eras Puzzle

Maybe you missed your chance to grab an Eras tour poster—pay tribute to the concert of the century with this gorgeously illustrated Eras poster puzzle.

4. 2024 It Was Rare Tour Hand Drawn Artwork Puzzle

This gorgeous puzzle features dozens of Taylors in different Eras tour outfits. Perfect for those who were lucky enough to attend the Eras tour, it’s also captioned with “it was rare, I was there,” which references the pop star’s iconic “All Too Well” lyrics.

5. Taylor It’s Me, Hi! 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Featuring lyrics from “Anti-Hero,” this colorful puzzle spotlights Taylor in her colorful Versace suit at the 2019 VMAs.

6. But Daddy I Love Him Jigsaw Puzzle

This retro-style jigsaw puzzle showcases the namesake lyrics of “But Daddy I Love Him.” Plus, there are mermaid illustrations that serve as a clever nod to The Little Mermaid, which also features that iconic line.

7. Taylor Swift Lover House Puzzle

One of the most enduring images from the Taylor Swift standom is the Lover House, which features Taylor’s first nine albums (plus Midnights, if you count the night sky). You can find this iconic symbol of Taylor’s discography in puzzle form on Etsy.

8. Midnights Clock Puzzle

Featuring photoshoot images of Taylor with clock numbers all around, this grungy Midnights puzzle is the only official Taylor Swift store puzzle on this list. While it’s no longer in stock on the official site, it’s not hard to find on platforms like Mercari and eBay.

9. Lucie Rice Taylor Swift Jigsaw Puzzle

This 500-piece Lucie Rice puzzle is for those deep in Swiftie lore. Along with an illustration of Taylor in the middle, it has little nods to Taylor’s life and lyrics. Some images are obvious—like her koi fish guitar, while others are subtler, like the “message in a bottle” motif.

10. Taylor Swift Fan Chocolate Puzzle

Though not particularly challenging, this 16-piece puzzle is delicious—it’s entirely made of fair trade-certified and non-GMO chocolate. It features Taylor in her signature 1989 bob haircut, plus lyrics and images from Red and Reputation.

11. Taylor Collage 500-Piece Puzzle

This illustrated Taylor Swift collage puzzle is simple but full of nods to iconic lyrics and symbols. The colorful, glittery finish is also perfect for fans who love a preppy look.

12. Outfits of the Eras Jigsaw Puzzle

If you’ve appreciated Taylor’s beautiful Eras tour dresses, you’ll love this whimsically illustrated puzzle that catalogs her most memorable silhouettes from the concert.

13. The Tortured Poets Dept. Puzzle

This fan-designed puzzle captures the unwieldy and gritty aesthetic of The Tortured Poets Department with details like scribbled notes, coffee stains, and a torn library catalog card.

If there’s anything a true Swiftie loves, it’s a challenging puzzle—while this usually means an Easter egg, we think they’d love one of the jigsaw variety, especially if it pays respect to Taylor herself.

