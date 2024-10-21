TikTok is under the whimsigoth spell: Here’s what you need to know about this ethereal aesthetic

If you’re drawn to the darkness but move through life with a relatively playful, airy approach, there’s a style that’s perfect for you: the whimsigoth aesthetic. A portmanteau of “whimsical” and “gothic,” this ‘90s-inspired aesthetic is Practical Magic come to life—think dangly bead curtains, celestial jewelry, and flowy crushed velvet dresses.
Even if you never had the name for it, you’re probably familiar with the whimsigoth style, given its widespread impact on pop culture. Now, TikTok, in Owens sisters fashion, is resurrecting this aesthetic.
Where does the whimsigoth aesthetic come from?
Architectural designer Evan Collins gets official credit for coming up with the term “whimsigothic” on Are.na in 2020. Per the designer’s Are.na page, “this aesthetic existed primarily from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, contemporaneous with the peak popularity of gothic-inspired pop/rock music, Tim Burton, and the graphic design work of Margo Chase, Vrontikis, and a bit of Vaughan Oliver.” When it comes to its predecessors, there are “some definite Baroque, Rococo, and Art Nouveau influence as well, it’s a postmodern mélange of styles.”
While similar, whimsigoth isn’t as severe as dark academia or as dainty as coquette—it’s its own thing, mystical and free-spirited. A force in fashion and interior design, whimsigoth embraces the darkness of traditional gothic culture with a soft, approachable feel. Whimsigoth examples from pop culture include Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Practical Magic, and The Craft. You’ll also typically find Stevie Nicks on a whimsigoth mood board.
Here are just a few iconic examples of the whimsigothic look:
@whimsigothiic whimsigothic outfits in movies & tv shows✨ #whimsigoth #whimsigothic #phoebebuffay #charmed #practicalmagic #90s #fyp ♬ original sound – whimsigothiic
What are the elements of the aesthetic?
First, let’s talk about the visual markers of the whimsigoth style. Its color palette leans dark and jewel-toned, but the aesthetic is anything but dreary. Whimsigoth pieces are often adorned with whimsical illustrations inspired by nature and fairy tales—think floral, foliage, fauna, celestial, and astrological motifs. The aesthetic is also luxurious in terms of feel, with go-to textures including velvet, lace, and chiffon. Structurally, loose and flowy is key, so drapey shawls and curtains fit in perfectly with this aesthetic.
Whimsigothic interior design marries all of these elements together. Signature pieces include things like velvet sofas, dark wood furniture, wrought iron structures, vintage rugs, bead curtains, and intricate mirrors. Add a few indoor plants and spooky taper candles, and you’ve got yourself a whimsigothic sanctuary.
@rosehavengables New chairs and updated fireplace 🖤✨🥀#whimsigoth #whimsigothic #whimsigothical #darkacademia #darkasthetics #victorian #victorianhouse #interiordesign #vintage #antiques #retro #stainedglass #celestial #moody #eclectic #eclecticmaximalist #maximalism #witchy #witchtok #plantslover ♬ Idea 10 (Sped Up) – Gibran Alcocer
On the fashion front, Phoebe Buffay from Friends comes to mind. Combining groovy ’70s style with ’90s grunge, a whimsigothic closet consists of items like maxi skirts, midi dresses, bell-sleeved blouses, corsets, and flared jeans—the more intricately you layer these pieces, the better. For the cherry on top, accessories include celestial jewelry, tall boots, shawls, chain belts, and circle shades.
@_samanthamartin a little whimsy & a little witchy 🔮✨🤍🌙 #fashiontiktok #fashiontok #fashioninspo #fantasyfashion #witchyfashion #witchyaesthetic #corset #layeringoutfits #witchystyle #whimsical #whimsigoth #velvetskirt ♬ original sound – henrique
The visual aspect of this aesthetic aside, many whimsigoths also embrace spiritual lifestyles. Activities such as reading tarot cards, collecting crystals, lighting incense, and practicing witchcraft are commonplace.
Examples of the whimsigoth aesthetic
If you’re into the whimsigoth vibe but aren’t sure where to start, TikTok is crawling with whimsigoth style and design edits set to magical, grungy sounds. Here are a few videos to get you started on your whimsigoth journey.
@you3.141 very easy and simple🦇 #outfitinspo #whimsigothic #whimsygoth #autumn ♬ romantic lover – julia
@zoerobi a cozy fall night ft. shaky hands #bedroom #fall #autumn #cozy #roomtour #vintage #antique #fleamarket #whimsigoth #fyp #myroom #diy #90s #thrifted #thrift #homedecor #whimsigothic #foryoupag ♬ Pandora (for Cindy) – Cocteau Twins
@haley__robinson casual witchy outfits 🌙✨ #whimsigoth #outfitideas #styling #outfitinspo #90sfashion #whimsical #90s #1990s #witchy #witchyaesthetic ♬ romantic lover – julia
@tantinelapoze Lapoze does Whimsigoth! 🔮🍄🪡 When your aesthetic finally has a name! 🥹 Goodies from video can be found on our website #whimsigothic #whimsigoth ♬ Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps
@cheapcoffeedrinker i finally took the 5 mins to tidy up my room so heres the tour #fyp #maximalistdecor #whimsigoth #roomdecor #roomtour #howlsmovingcastle #whimsicalaesthetic #aesthetic ♬ Go Round Life – Misshay
@hellllohailey have a wonderful friday🌟 #thrifted #vintage #homedecor #home #celestial #celestialdecor #sunandmoon #90scelestial #whimsigoth #whimsical #whimsigothroom #decor #whimsy #roomtour #sun #moon #moondecor #whimsigothdecor #sundecor #throwback #90snostalgia #nostalgia #nostalgiacore #90sbedroom #90s #90skids #90sthrowback #foryou ♬ sonido original – musica_80s_90s_disco
@karenvalenzuelaa my fav “niche” aesthetic🔮🐈⬛💕#seasonofthewitch #whimsigoth #whimsigothic #90s #90sstyle #90sfashion #1990s #90soutfit #whimsigothfashion #whimsigothaesthetic #whimsigothoutfit #witch #witchy #witchyvibes #witchvibes #outfit #outfitinspo #fallfashion #falloutfits #pinterestoutfit #pinterestoutfits #maxiskirt #platformboots #midiskirt #jeweltones #velvet #velvetdress #velvetskirt #corset #corsetstyling #falloutfitinspo #fallstyle #bolero #leatherjacket ♬ Season Of The Witch – Lana Del Rey
Internet culture is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here. You'll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.