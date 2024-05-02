‘About nothing’: Rob McElhenney’s response to Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘woke’ TV complaints is pretty perfect

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet this week, you’ve undoubtedly seen that Jerry Seinfeld

begged the question, “What’s the DEAL with the wokes?”

More specifically, during an interview with the New Yorker, the writer and star of Bee Movie said that the lack of current TV comedy “is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people.”

The internet, naturally, responded with a series of criticism, confusion and mockery:

Jerry Seinfeld saying you can't write sitcoms anymore because of woke despite the fact his old writing partner just wrapped up a 24-year run of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, is arguably the funniest thing he's done in decades – funnier even than Bee Movie, perhaps — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) April 29, 2024

Jerry Seinfeld is on the New Yorker Radio Hour blaming "the extreme left" & "PC crap" for why there are no sitcoms anymore. Not streamers or any systemic reasons that we *just* saw at play with the WGA strike. Just "The wokes won't let us make comedy anymore." Absolute brain rot. — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) April 26, 2024

Jerry Seinfeld thinks the woke humourless left killed the sitcom even though It's Always Sunny has been on TV for nearly 20 years and it's my absolute favourite. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 29, 2024

Seinfeld, there to promote Unfrosted, his new movie about *checks notes* PopTarts, continued the interview with some cherry-picked selections of Seinfeld plots that wouldn’t fly with today’s audiences. “We did an episode of the [‘Seinfeld’] in the nineties where Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway,’” he continued. “Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?…We would write a different joke with Kramer and the rickshaw today. We wouldn’t do that joke. We’d come up with another joke.”

Indeed, could Seinfeld get away with a joke about the unhoused today?

Enter Rob McElhenny, star and creator of what some consider the spiritual successor to Seinfeld: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, who responded with this succinct yet stinging post.

Premiering in 2007 and running for (thus far) sixteen seasons, Always Sunny stars McElhenny, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and Kaitlin Olson as the most self-centered, antisocial and repugnant characters to hit the TV sitcom since, well, Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

But it was not one of the main four Always Sunny “Gang” members referenced in McElhenny’s post.

The devolution of Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara from priest to dog-kissing, eye-losing, freebasing, “street rat” shell is one of the longest, most deranged arcs of any character on television. It would be tragic if it weren’t so hilarious. Take a gander at some highlights from this Cricket’s tale below, preferably not while eating:

Suffice to say, McElhenny swiftly and pointedly highlighted how Seinfeld’s complaints were, truly, “about nothing.”

