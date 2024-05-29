Idris and Isan Elba are TikTok’s favorite famous father-daughter combo

Ah fathers, “the dads of moms.” They have ‘bods. They tell jokes. Most of all, their kids want them as far away from social media as possible.

That is, unless your father is very good actor and international hunk Idris Elba.

TikToker Isan Elba is, as you might imagine, the daughter of the “Luther” star/James Bond everyone wanted. That is a unique trait among TikTokkers, who, as far as I can tell, are mostly not the daughter of Idris Elba.

As a result, we the people get a very specific view of what that’s like, and folks, it’s really fun and dare I say, wholesome.

the Elba family has done so much for the tiktok community pic.twitter.com/DijJ79Hfuo — erykah saw furiosa x2 (@azgardians) May 28, 2024

Even in our ironic, snarky, “cringe and mid” modern timeline, wholesome internet content can be king and the Elbas bring it in droves. For instance…

Isan’s posts also feature some good-natured mockery of her very famous, very handsome father.

The other side of the coin, of course, is the sheer unquenchable thirst Isan must endure from the public toward her father.

Other posts involve Isan simply reflecting on her surreal childhood, with some self-mockery thrown in for good measure.

Overall, you really feel the love between the two Elbas through their social content and friends, isn’t that what we all want from our apps? Think Idris is considering adopting? Do you think he’d adopt us all? Seems worth an ask.

