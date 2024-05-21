‘I did my dance one time on TikTok’: Drake track ‘went viral with it’ teaching people how to sing

In case you haven’t noticed, Drake’s been in the news lately, and when Drake’s percolating in the atmosphere, he finds new ways to manifest in our lives. (It’s just basic science.)

Enter the ‘I Did My Dance One Time on TikTok and Went Viral With It’ trend on, well, TikTok.

What is ‘I Did My Dance One Time on TikTok and Went Viral With It’?

The ‘I Did My Dance One Time on TikTok and Went Viral With It’ trend involves the main participant singing a particular line from Drake’s song “In The Bible.”

The line usually starts at a low volume, with the “singer” slowly repeating it at increased volumes. Amusement is then had by all. The videos are typically accompanied by a caption referencing it as a time the poster “realized [they] could sing.”

And like dry-erase boards, jammed lockers, and active shooter drills, it seems to be particularly popular in schools.

@querichhh I did my dance one time on tiktok and went viral with it ♬ original sound – querichhh

The ‘I Did My Dance One Time on TikTok and Went Viral With It’ origins

So there’s a bit of fuzz around this one. “I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It” is from a tune by Drake, Giveon, and Lil Durk, written by Drake under the pseudonym A. Graham, 40 (as N. Shebib), and Simon Gebrelul among others.

However, the actual title of the tune is “In The Bible” and it’s from Drake’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

In 2021, the song first went viral on TikTok as a way to show off your dance going viral:

But more recently, with Drake’s lopsided beef with Kendrick Lamaar, the phrase seems to be on people’s minds and last week, the trend began to truly pick up steam, with millions of views being racked up.

One of life’s essential truths: the people love memeing Drake.

“I Did My Dance on TikTok and Went Viral With It” examples

Here are just a few examples of the trend come to life:

@jackson_ratner I did my dance one time on tiktok and went viral wit it ♬ original sound – Jackson Ratner

The sign of a serious trend: even teachers are getting in on the act.

Now go forth, discover if you can sing. Who knows, maybe you’ll go viral with it!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.