The Drake meme and its many iterations

From his iconic music videos to the universal appeal of his expressive visage, Drake, the Billboard-topping rapper, has become a staple of internet memes. But how did he reach this level of memedom? Let’s dive into the world of Drake-related memes.

‘Hotline Bling’: From music video to meme

“Hotline Bling,” released in 2015, wasn’t just a musical hit; it was a meme goldmine. Drake’s unique dance moves in the music video led to countless parodies, remixes, and reaction images now ubiquitously known as “Drakeposting.”

Origin and spread

Within days of the video’s release, the internet was flooded with parodies and mashups. Jezebel labeled Drake’s moves “dorky,” further cementing the video’s viral potential. The video gained further notoriety when controversy arose surrounding similarities between the video’s aesthetic and the work of artist James Turrell, with Turrell later clarifying that he was never involved with the project.

However, it wasn’t just about the video’s aesthetics. The internet also found amusement in the video’s adaptability. Mashups juxtaposed “Hotline Bling” with themes from beloved Nintendo 64 games like “The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time” and “Mario Kart 64.” Saturday Night Live (SNL) couldn’t resist jumping on the trend, crafting a parody video featuring presidential candidate Donald Trump. Vine, too, saw a surge in the #DanceLikeDrake trend as users emulated the rapper’s signature moves.

Drakeposting: The 4chan phenomenon

“Drakeposting” soon emerged as a sub-culture on the controversial imageboard site, 4chan. The most iconic image featured two stills of Drake from the “Hotline Bling” video in which he appears to be showing disdain in one, and a look of approval in the other. This “yes/no” meme format became a favorite on the site, leading to widespread use and adaptability.

Adaptations and variations

As the “Hotline Bling” meme’s popularity soared, platforms like TikTok witnessed a flurry of adaptations, further amplifying Drake’s meme status.

The flexibility of the meme format made it easy for users to express relatable, often humorous, dichotomies. Soon, variations like “Cat Drake,” where a black cat’s head was photoshopped onto Drake’s body, emerged.

Other Drake memes

Drake’s journey from being an actor on the teen drama series “Degrassi” to becoming a hip hop superstar and a meme sensation is fascinating. But while the “Hotline Bling” meme celebrated a specific moment in pop culture, it was just one of many Drake-related memes.

Aside from “Hotline Bling,” numerous other memes have painted Drake as a humorous, sensitive, or controversial figure in the hip-hop scene, often going against the typical alpha male stereotype prevalent in the genre.

“Drake The Type Of Guy”: The stereotype challenger

Another prominent meme format is “Drake The Type Of Guy.” It playfully mocks Drake’s perceived sensitive side.

Spread and Popularity

Since 2011, the meme has circulated on platforms like Twitter, Tumblr, and Instagram. It found a massive audience in its playful challenging of traditional gender roles and stereotypes, humorously depicting Drake in an effeminate light.

Drake’s “Combination” Meme

This meme originated from a viral video in which Drake says the word “combination” in what sounds like a Jamaican accent, during a freestyle with rapper Central Cee on On The Radar Radio’s YouTube channel.

The clip quickly became a sensation, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, post from user @TheFadeWW that humorously linked it to food choices at a shawarma spot.

Popularity & Evolution

The “Combination” meme gained the most traction on TikTok, with users like @rclipz5 using the soundbite creatively, and others remixing it to give it a new meaning.

A notable variant emerged in which TikTokers utilized the extended phrase, “Some Badness and Madness, Combination,” in photo slideshows, humorously juxtaposing two images to create a “combination.” Some of these, however, skirted TikTok’s content guidelines with edgy imagery.

Conclusion

Drake’s undeniable impact on internet culture is evident in the myriad of memes he has inspired. From music video parodies to poking fun at his persona, the internet has embraced Drake in all his facets.

The memes serve as a testament to his influence and the ever-evolving language of the internet. From “Degrassi” to meme icon, Drake’s journey exemplifies the unpredictable and delightful intersections of music, internet culture, and humor.