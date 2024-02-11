McDonald’s worker receives DoorDash order for 1 salt packet

A McDonald’s worker revealed a bizarre order she had to make for a DoorDash order—a single salt packet.

TikTok user Paige (@bentenproductions) typically posts content about her job at McDonald’s. This time, the video was about a DoorDash order. Her delivery pickup screen read for one order for DoorDash. What was it? One salt packet. Then, she prepared the order.

First, the content creator opened a large McDonald’s DoorDash bag. Next, she dropped the single salt packet into it. Afterward, Paige folded the bag and sealed it shut with two McDonald’s stickers on each side. She wrapped up the video by unveiling the completed order and placed it on the counter, ready for pickup.

The Daily Dot reached out to Paige via TikTok comment. The video has racked up over 602,000 views since Feb. 2. Apparently, Paige isn’t alone.

“this happened at our mcdonalds, they ordered a syrup cup and we gave them everything but syrup like m&ms and mini fry cz they kept reordering,” one viewer wrote.

“someone ordered just a syrup packet once n I filled the bag with a hand full of it,” a second stated.

On the flip side, others shared why they’ve done similar things.

“NO CUS [THIS] IS MEEEE THEY BE FORGETTING MY SALT OR SAUCE AND I JUST ORDER IT BY ITSELF LMFAO,” one user remarked.

“I legit accidentally ordered 10 hot sauce packets from taco bell last week it was $6,” a second shared.

Nevertheless, many viewers commented on the possible price for the order.

“Whole order probably costs $15,” one said.

“THAT WAS PROBABLY EXPENSIVE TOO,” a second echoed.

Apparently, it’s fairly common for McDonald’s customers to DoorDash a single item. TikTok user Jane revealed how she accidentally ordered just two ketchup packets and the total came out to $8.66. Another user named GG received only her slice of cheese after ordering that and a Happy Meal.

Finally, another DoorDash customer named Anthony placed an order for a “burger with no cheese, pickles, mustard, bread, ketchup, onions, meat, or salt,” which is essentially air. He did this to see if the driver would end up delivering his order, which they did.