‘Where’s our food we actually ordered?’: DoorDash customers order 10-piece McDonald’s nuggets. They get more than they bargained for

A DoorDash customer’s input error left him and some fellow diners with enough chicken nuggets from McDonald’s to feed a couple of Olympic athletes at the height of their training regimens.

User Jessica Vaccaro (@lynn_j_goat) recorded a scene that looks like it could be a setup for a Man V. Food challenge in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 5.8 million views as of Saturday.

Right from the get-go, it’s evident that the folks in Vaccaro’s TikTok are overwhelmed by the sheer number of chicken nuggets that were delivered to their home. Some are keeled over—probably due to a mixture of bewilderment, amusement, and utter shock.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” the woman featured in the video manages to squeak out in between bouts of intense laughter. She opens up nugget box after nugget box as other people in the room also make their own exclamations about the nature of the order before them.

“Tell me that’s it, is that it?” someone asks, fearing there may be more nuggets lurking somewhere in the room, just waiting to spring themselves on the unsuspecting DoorDash recipients.

“Wait, is all that bags of nuggets?” someone off-camera asks. She points to some McDonald’s bags on the counter that seem to also have food in them, despite the numerous containers splayed out in front of the diners.

Although they seem to have received a ridiculous amount of food, one person off-camera questions whether the group received the meals that they actually ordered in the first place. One of the diners begins poking around the bags to try and locate their original order.

“Oh my God we did not order 185 chicken nuggets,” the woman recording the nugget crisis mutters off camera. “I think it’s actually more,” someone says. The woman at the start of the video chuckles as she counts out the nuggets portions. The final tally? 160 McNuggets.

“We did not order a 160 chicken nuggets,” the TikToker states as she is continually surrounded by the laughter of those around her.

One commenter surmised what the root of the problem was, commenting, “My guess he put 20 in the quantity for 20 piece nuggets haha,” to which Vaccaro replied with, “Nailed it!”

In a follow-up video, she confirms that the total amount was 200 McNuggets, and explains how they got to this point in the original video’s caption: “My husband used doordash and hit the x20 on the 10 piece nuggets!”

In the clip, she shows the mountain of sauces they also received, which one viewer commented on, writing, “At least they gave you sauce.”

Someone else also discussed their own difficulties in placing food orders while inebriated.

“There is a place where you can order a slice of cake and we were a little bit high and ordered what we thought was 2 slices each x4 people. We got 8 whole cakes,” the user commented. “Let me tell you cotton mouth & cake ain’t right. The next morning we found we had eaten from one cake. 7 cakes left that we gave away.”

However, when the Daily Dot communicated with Vaccaro via email, she clarified that the order was completed while they were sober and alcohol did not play a part in the massive McNuggets hiccup.

So what did they do with all of the extra food? Did they hunker down and try to ruin their next few days by ingesting 7,120 calories worth of nuggets?

Actually, no. Instead, they packaged all of the extra food up and donated it to the homeless in Long Island, hitting the street with the newly ordered nugs. In a third clip about the Doordash incident, Vaccaro answered some recurring questions that kept popping up from users on the platform. The first one was just how in the heck her husband managed to place such a large and presumably expensive order and not bat an eye.

Vaccaro ultimately chalked it up to a “mistake” and that her husband “doesn’t pay attention to the details, but she does recall him grumbling about the meal being “expensive.”

She also addressed comments from viewers who wondered if Vaccaro and her family had a problem with how long the order was taking. However, she explained that the Doordash driver texted them an apology after they placed their order, saying that the reason why it was taking a long time was because the restaurant was making their food “fresh.”

Vaccaro says they just saw this as a positive and that they didn’t even seem to think anything was amiss. So she went downstairs to get the food with her mother-in-law, and she said that the DoorDash driver seemed “shocked” that it was just the two of them picking up 8 bags or so that were filled with food.

It wasn’t until her husband and father-in-law began unloading the food that she witnessed the clown-car-chicken-McNuggets scenario. At first, they thought that they were being pranked, but upon checking the Doordash order, her husband just realized he had made a mistake: he confused the item quantity box for the amount of total McNuggets he wanted to include in the order.

She also went on to say that the video was actually from 2017 and shot in California. She was with her husband, her parents, and other members of the family. The DoorDash order was originally supposed to just be three burgers and “2 orders of 10-piece nuggets.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email for further comment.