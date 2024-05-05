‘I did not order Meet Up dash’: DoorDash customer slams drivers who refuse to leave order at their door

With a name like “DoorDash,” one might assume that those delivering for the company would bring the item right to their door. However, as many customers will be quick to tell you, this isn’t always the case.

One internet user said that a driver lingered outside her house for 20 minutes because she would not come out to pick up her order, instead asking for the item to be left at the door. Another complained that Dashers were becoming reluctant to actually deliver it to their door, instead opting to wait outside the door or demand they come down to the ground floor of the building.

Now, a further internet user has added to the discussion in a video with over 123,000 views.

In her video, TikTok user Quinn Valentine (@qster14) gripes about Dashers’ failure to deliver her orders to her door.

DoorDash customers are tired of drivers who won’t just leave the food at the door

“Call me crazy, but when I ordered DoorDash, I did not order MeetUpDash, I ordered DoorDash,” she says. “I’m not meeting you outside of my complex. I want the food at my door. I am paying for a premium service and tipping on top of it so I don’t have to go get the food. What’s the point of me tipping almost 30% if you can’t bring the food to my door?”

The TikToker goes on to say that she leaves drivers specific directions on how to bring the order to her apartment. In addition, she says she consistently tips “close to 30%.” Despite this, she says she still faces difficulties.

“I am paying for a delivery service. I would like the food to be delivered,” she states.

“Listen, I get it. I did DoorDash. I get it,” she continues. “It’s annoying to go into apartment complexes, but nobody’s forcing you to do DoorDash and go into these apartment complexes.”

Many commenters shared her viewpoint.

“I will NEVER understand why they don’t read the order notes,” wrote a user. “Like I GAVE YOU THE DIRECTION, please take a sec to read it and dash to my DOOR, please.”

“I always leave a bad review if I have to leave my home to get my food,” offered another. “I’m paying to not leave my house.”

“When I was in a knee brace & friends already had to drive me anywhere I would get DD/Instacart to not burden them and drivers would fight me,” stated a third. “Like no I actually can barely get off the couch please.”

We’ve reached out to DoorDash and Valentine via email.