Ayo Edebiri was grounded for having a pic of Mr. Darcy as her desktop, and Matthew MacFadyen’s reaction is perfect

It is a truth universally acknowledged that…well, we all love Pride & Prejudice. We just do. Whether you share a deep love of the BBC version with Depression Barbie or you still think about that iconic hand touch shot from the 2005 film adaptation (IYKYK)—Pride & Prejudice remains as relevant as ever.

And one person who definitely shares this love is actor Ayo Edebiri. The Bear star has been on a winning streak this awards season, taking home the gold at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Emmys consecutively for her role as Sydney Adamu on the highly-rated FX dramedy.

As fate would have it, after her Emmy win, she found herself in the same space as Mr. Darcy himself—Matthew MacFadyen, who starred opposite Kiera Knightley in the aforementioned 2005 adaptation—who’d also won that night for his role as Tom Wambsgans in the smash hit Succession. With this once in a life-time chance, Edebiri didn’t waste it, sharing an absolutely hilarious antidote for all of us Mr. Darcy girls who’ll never get the chance!

As MacFadyen later shared with Entertainment Tonight, Edebiri revealed to him that she was once grounded by her father because she—wait for it—had a photo of MacFadyen’s Mr. Darcy as her desktop background.

In the clip, Edebiri is seen sharing the story with MacFadyen, saying, “[It was] because my dad was like ‘Who is this man?!’”

Laughing, MacFadyen added, “Who’s this guy in the coat?!”

“Who’s this guy in the coat?!” Edebiri repeated, continuing, “With the beautiful hair?!”

The two shared a giggle, With MacFadyen clearly tickled by the tale, telling ET afterward, “It’s good parents! Good parenting! And no, I haven’t heard that one before—it’s good!”

So it would appear that Mr. MacFadyen loved Miss Edebiri’s story. Most ardently. (Sorry)