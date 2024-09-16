Donald Trump shooting memes are once again making the rounds following a suspected second assassination attempt on the former president. Trump was unharmed and the only shots fired were from the Secret Service at the alleged assassin.
Despite the unusual number of assassination attempts on a former president and current presidential nominee, a lot of people seem unphased or even bored at the news, more often making jokes and memes about how unremarkable the shooting feels this time around.
Was this the second attempted assassination of Donald Trump?
As of Monday, September 16, authorities are still investigating the shooting as a possible assassination attempt, and it’s unclear when they will announce their findings.
1.
According to AP News, a man was spotted by Secret Service agents hiding in bushes just outside the fence of the Florida golf course where Trump was playing on Sunday. Agents fired multiple shots at the suspect, who fled in a vehicle and was later apprehended by police. There were no casualties.
The gunman was about 400 yards away from the former President at the time the Secret Service spotted him, and they found a semiautomatic rifle with a scope as well as other supplies in his hiding spot. The gun had its serial number scraped off, presumably to hide its origins.
What does today’s Donald Trump shooting meme look like?
The second round of Donald Trump assassination memes is looking significantly different from the first.
As initial reports of the incident emerged on Sunday, Trump critics were quick to dismiss the news as just another shooting in the state of Florida that happened to be close to the golf course. This allowed those in favor of gun control to point out that this is the nation their opponents created.
2.
3.
4.
When outlets confirmed that the FBI was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, the next wave included the conspiracy theory folks accusing Trump of staging the attacks.
5.
6.
7.
But perhaps the most alarming theme is the sentiment that so few citizens care that a former president may have been targeted for assassination twice in the space of two months. We may not be okay, in general.
8.
9.
10.
More Donald Trump shooting memes
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
