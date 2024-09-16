Donald Trump shooting memes are once again making the rounds following a suspected second assassination attempt on the former president. Trump was unharmed and the only shots fired were from the Secret Service at the alleged assassin.

Despite the unusual number of assassination attempts on a former president and current presidential nominee, a lot of people seem unphased or even bored at the news, more often making jokes and memes about how unremarkable the shooting feels this time around.

Was this the second attempted assassination of Donald Trump?

As of Monday, September 16, authorities are still investigating the shooting as a possible assassination attempt, and it’s unclear when they will announce their findings.

1.

According to AP News, a man was spotted by Secret Service agents hiding in bushes just outside the fence of the Florida golf course where Trump was playing on Sunday. Agents fired multiple shots at the suspect, who fled in a vehicle and was later apprehended by police. There were no casualties.

The gunman was about 400 yards away from the former President at the time the Secret Service spotted him, and they found a semiautomatic rifle with a scope as well as other supplies in his hiding spot. The gun had its serial number scraped off, presumably to hide its origins.

What does today’s Donald Trump shooting meme look like?

The second round of Donald Trump assassination memes is looking significantly different from the first.

As initial reports of the incident emerged on Sunday, Trump critics were quick to dismiss the news as just another shooting in the state of Florida that happened to be close to the golf course. This allowed those in favor of gun control to point out that this is the nation their opponents created.

2.

3.

4.

When outlets confirmed that the FBI was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, the next wave included the conspiracy theory folks accusing Trump of staging the attacks.

5.

6.

7.

But perhaps the most alarming theme is the sentiment that so few citizens care that a former president may have been targeted for assassination twice in the space of two months. We may not be okay, in general.

8.

9.

10.

More Donald Trump shooting memes

11.

that crazy nato obsessed shooter coming out of the water hazard on trump's golf course pic.twitter.com/c0h0CR5Zgz — hard mike (@buffetbreaker) September 15, 2024

12.

13.

14.

15.

I agree wholeheartedly they should get rid of the Secret Service. It would be so much more interesting and fun if the President was constantly in danger — Lolo (@LolOverruled) September 15, 2024

16.

17.

18.

19.

I still don't understand why the Secret Service opened fire on a guy just trying to exercise his second amendment rights next to Trump's favorite golf course — I Smoked Mark Robinsons's Porn (@BlackKnight10k) September 15, 2024

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.