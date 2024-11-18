‘Scammed at Chili’s?’: Chili’s customer buys 10-ounce steak for $28.29. Then he weighs it

A Chili’s customer called the chain’s 10-ounce steak a “scam” after he weighed it on a scale. But not every viewer is on board with his complaints.

Featured Video

“Scammed at Chili’s?” TikTok user @scratchingmagic asks in the text overlay.

“All right, moment of truth,” he starts.

Chili’s offers its steak in two sizes: 6 and 10 ounces. The TikToker says he ordered the pricier 10-ounce steak but questions if the bar and grill chain actually gave him a 6-ounce steak instead.

Advertisement

“So, let’s see if I got anything close to 10 or if they gave me a 6-ounce,” he says.

He also shows his receipt to prove he ordered the 10 ounce. His total for the steak was $28.29.

Then he tests out his theory. He places the steak on a scale, and 7.6 appears.

The content creator isn’t surprised.

Advertisement

“Seven and a half. Sounds about right. What do you guys think?” he questions.

“When a 10 oz steak is not a 10 oz steak,” @scratchingmagic added in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to @scratchingmagic via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as to Chili’s via press email.

Viewers are in unanimous agreement

His video already has over 5,800 views. Viewers agreed that the TikToker didn’t get scammed because the steak was likely 10 ounces when raw. And that’s the weight that matters.

Advertisement

“They do it based on raw weight. you lose ounces when cooked,” one viewer explained.

“You can absolutely tell the difference between them. the 6oz would be around 5 oz after cooking,” an alleged Chili’s worker said.

But the content creator remained skeptical. He responded in the comments section, saying, “I doubt it loses 1/4 of its supposed weight in cooking.”

Advertisement

The TikToker is not the first Chili’s customer to become disappointed after weighing their steak. A Redditor weighed their 6-ounce steak and posted it to the “Mildly Infuriating” subreddit after seeing it only weighed 3.7 ounces.

However, commenters similarly told this poster that the raw weight and cooked weight of steak are not the same.

Does meat lose some of its weight when it’s cooked?

It’s true. Steak reportedly loses 25% of its weight during the cooking process. Weighing meat when raw should give you the most accurate reading of its size.

Advertisement

Does well-done steak weigh even less?

However, exactly how the steak is cooked likely won’t change its weight.

“The amount of cooking generally doesn’t change the calorie or nutrient content of the meat itself; two steaks of the same weight will have roughly the same nutrient profile, even if one is left raw and the other is cooked well done,” per Macros Inc.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.