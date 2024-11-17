‘It doesn’t say it’s an upcharge’: Customer accuses McDonald’s of false advertising over breakfast item. Is he in the wrong?

A disgruntled McDonald’s customer accused the chain of misleading its customers. Mr. Jon Lee (@mrjonlee420) posted a viral TikTok of him arguing with a worker of the chain over orange juice. His brief verbal spat garnered over 1.8 million views as of Sunday, and a slew of comments.

Oj upcharge?

In the clip, he shows the in-store menu display of the McDonald’s restaurant. The TikToker writes in the text overlay, “It doesn’t say there’s an up charge on the menu. Mcds really something with their clever way of false advertising.”

Lee adds in the caption, “That meal is advertised with the orange juice.” At the onset of the video, a verbal disagreement between Lee and a McDonald’s employee can be heard. “I mean it’s right there,” he says, referencing the photos of orange juice cups with breakfast sandwiches and hash browns.

“Yeah, it’s an upcharge,” the worker tells him. Next, he replies, “It doesn’t say there’s an upcharge, does it?”

The worker plainly states, “It does whenever you ring it in.”

While she speaks, he cuts her off to explain his point. “No, on your menu.”

At this point in the clip, he pans his camera to the employee’s hand. She points out menu prices where guests can surmise that a cup of orange juice would cost more. “Well, yeah it says beverages. It says orange juice is $2.99. And soft drinks are a $1.39,” she says.

Unrelenting, Lee sticks to his point, highlighting the combo meal pricing. “But that meal is advertised,” he argues.

“Not with an orange juice,” the employee responds. “It shows a picture, because you can add it.”

Lawsuits over false advertising

The popular burger chain has previously found itself at the center of false advertising controversies. For example, those published in an article by the Russo Trial Lawyers delineate some of the claims levied against the chain. Indeed, several fast food restaurants, McDonald’s included, have had legal complaints regarding product discrepancies. Particularly, customers expressed that the items they were served didn’t match their depictions.

“Over the past few years, major fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, have faced a surge in false advertising lawsuits. With consumers alleging discrepancies between advertised products and actual items,” the Russo team writes.

Furthermore, some of the lawsuits state that close-up, glamour shots of food items misrepresent reality. Additionally, some claim McDonald’s use of oversized buns makes burgers appear larger than they really are. This, claimants argue, visually exaggerates the actual value of products purchased. And then others said McDonald’s packing its burgers with accouterments, like pickles and lettuce, furthers this illusion.

CNN reported in October 2023 that McDonald’s and Wendy’s won false advertising lawsuits. Claimants argued the restaurants present food that is more visually appetizing than what they serve. U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez threw out the claims. That’s because he stated Mickey D’s promotional imagery isn’t that much different from the ones other businesses employ.

TikTokers didn’t agree

Following his video’s posting, Lee received several comments from folks who disagreed with his approach. One person remarked that McDonald’s has always charged more for orange juice.

“OJ has literally always been an upcharge, this isn’t the hill to die on,” one said.

Someone else said, “I mean the pic is misleading for sure but it also says 2 burritos ‘a la carte.’”

This was a point someone else echoed, too: “It literally says a la carte lol.”

Someone else understood Lee’s frustration, but didn’t think he should’ve aired his grievances to a store employee.

“I get what he’s saying but it’s not the employee’s fault,” they wrote. “Dial corporate and let them know it’s misleading. Going back and forth with the employee will not get you the drink or hash.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Jon via TikTok comment.

