Enterprising Canadians hunt down American Swifties with DUIs to score Vancouver Eras Tour tickets

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Vancouver this weekend, Canadian fans are trying a new tactic to snag an elusive ticket: targeting Americans with DUI charges.

Featured Video

Individuals convicted of driving under the influence or while impaired can face restricted entry into Canada.

Can you go to the Eras Tour in Canada if you have a DUI?

According to Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department, “if you’ve been convicted of driving while impaired, you may be inadmissible to Canada for serious criminality” which “means that you generally can’t enter Canada.”

Advertisement

There are exceptions of course, including applying for a temporary resident permit or applying for criminal rehabilitation if at least five years have passed since the crime was committed—though neither method is fully guaranteed and much is left to the discretion of the border agent.

While the odds of getting flagged are likely low, some Swifties are realizing they might not be able to go after all.

“You guys my stomach is in knots and I have to make a decision,” reads one post in a private Vancouver Eras Tour Facebook group that was shared on X. “I have, like so many other fans in other post, had past legal issues and I’m worried about crossing the border. I’m flying into Seattle tomorrow(Wednesday) night planning to drive to Vancouver early Saturday morning. Should I risk it or just sell my ticket…”

Now, what is a dilemma for some, is turning into an opportunity for others.

Advertisement

“if anyone planning to go to eras this weekend in canada cannot cross the border due to a DUI I will happily buy your tickets,” one Swiftie offered Tuesday night.

“SWIFTIE PSA: if u have a dui and are therefore unwelcome in vancoo for these DEC Eras tour shows, ILL HAPPILY OVERCOMPENSATE U FOR UR TIX SO U DONT LOSE A FORTUNE TOO :( :) :],” echoed someone else.

“Swifties with Vancouver tickets: if you have a dui, or do not have a passport, my [TicketMaster] dms are always open. Feel free to transfer,” posted another Swiftie.

Another fan proposed a somewhat similar suggestion to ticketless fans: “if you don’t have tickets go wait at the border to see if anyone gets denied and buy their ticket.”

Advertisement

“unfortunately that is still probably better odds to get an eras ticket than it was getting a ticket through ticketmaster,” replied another person.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.