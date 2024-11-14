‘Imagine how many times he’s done that and gotten away with it’: Wells Fargo customer issues warning after teller is extra friendly

A Wells Fargo customer is going viral on TikTok after suggesting that one of the bank’s tellers attempted to steal from her.

Mia (@justremember_mee), who lives in Atlanta, said she visited a local Wells Fargo to deposit some money when she encountered an overly friendly teller. But in the end, the content creator suggested that the worker might’ve had sinister motives.

“When y’all are out doing things, please just be aware,” Mia warned viewers. As of Wednesday, her video documenting what happened to her had amassed more than 29,000 views.

Customer believes Wells Fargo teller attempted to steal

Mia said she went to Wells Fargo to deposit a $520 check and $601 in cash. She said that as the teller began depositing her check, he thanked her for “nine years of service.” Mia said that she and the teller proceeded to engage in light banter before he asked her to confirm her receipt.

That’s when Mia said she noticed something strange.

Mia said her receipt only noted the check but not the cash. Both were going into the same account. Upon asking the teller about this, however, Mia said he reassured her that she was “good.”

“Something in my spirit said, ‘Check your bank account,’” Mia recounted. “I look at my savings account, and I only see one pending transaction.”

Mia said she told the teller the cash wasn’t deposited. She said he made up an excuse, though, that all of her money wouldn’t get deposited at once, and that supposedly explained why the cash wasn’t listed on her receipt nor in her account.

Sensing something was awry, Mia said she insisted the man re-check her $601 was deposited. That’s when she said the man reached beside him to grab her money and pretended to have forgotten about it.

“You had the money sitting next to you? You was trying to pocket my [expletive],” Mia said of the teller. In the end, Mia said that the worker ended up depositing her cash and printing her a new receipt.

Mia admitted she wasn’t totally sure whether the teller was attempting to steal. But she said that the situation made her feel uneasy. She warned viewers to stay aware and to not trust others easily.

“Am i tripping??? I don’t think so,” she wrote in the accompanying video caption. “Has anything like this ever happened to y’all?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mia via TikTok comment and to Wells Fargo by email.

What happens if a teller commits theft?

Mia isn’t the first customer to suggest that a bank worker attempted to steal from them. In a recent Quora thread, one user asked what their “rights” are when this occurs.

According to one response, if you think a teller stole from you, you can ask the bank whether it can conduct a “detailed audit.” This user also encouraged afflicted customers to avoid using terms like “stole.”

“I don’t know if you have ever been accused of being a thief or a liar, but it’s not conducive to achieving a win, win result,” they wrote. “It tends to put people’s back up. The lens through which they examine your issue will be warped by perceived rudeness. It pays to be nice.”

Another viewer said that customers can contact a manager and file a claim about the teller in question. But they suggested that it’s not in bank tellers’ best interest to lie or steal as they’re under constant video surveillance.

Viewers express wariness toward Wells Fargo employee

In the comments of Mia’s video, several viewers said that situations like hers are the reason they don’t converse with bank tellers.

“My daddy taught me not to small talk when my money/card is being handled,” one woman shared.

“He was [in] conversation with you so much to distract you,” another warned. “Always get a receipt, especially at the banks.”

“This is why I use the ATM or mobile deposits to deposit checks/cash,” a third viewer wrote. “People can NOT be trusted.”

“He most definitely was going to pocket your money and just imagine how many times he has done this,” a fourth user said.

Others suggested that Mia alert a Wells Fargo manager of the employee’s behavior. In the comments, Mia clarified that she contacted the bank’s branch manager but didn’t elaborate on whether the worker got in trouble.

“Nah I’m telling,” one user quipped.

“Seriously go back to the manager or call corporate,” another advised. “There’s no way that’s a first time thing for them.”

“You should say something,” a third viewer wrote. “He’s gonna do it to the next person.”

