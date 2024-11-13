‘It is a scam’: Woman issues warning after buying Aldi’s ‘knockoff’ Capri-Suns. Here’s why

This is one of those instances where saving a few bucks just isn’t worth it. Especially when you’re dealing with little kids.

Featured Video

Capri-Sun is a childhood staple that brings back memories of trading snacks at lunch and cooling down at pool parties. It’s known for its iconic portable pouch—which was so innovative when first introduced that it won a medal for packaging of the year in 1982—and juicy flavors.

You may not know that before becoming a hit in the United States, it launched in Germany in the late 1960s.

While Capri-Sun remains popular among younger generations (with some adults integrating the nostalgic beverage into their more adult drinks as mixers), it’s been met with criticism over its high sugar content (which the brand addressed with recipe changes in 2022) and using the same manipulative marketing strategies developed to sell cigarettes to kids.

Advertisement

But if you are gonna get Capri-Suns, always get the brand name, says this mom. Here’s why.

Why Capri-Sun knockoffs aren’t worth it

“Do not buy the knockoff Capri-Suns at the Aldi’s, OK?” mom Olivia Dudley (@oliviardudley) says in a trending TikTok. “It is a scam.”

In a viral video with more than 100,000 views, Dudley explains that her 3-year-old daughter had a Halloween party in her dance class, and she was excited because the parents get to watch them do a routine and then they all get to mingle over snacks.

Advertisement

Dudley signed up to bring the drinks and was extra excited because this was the first time she was getting to bring something for one of her daughter’s events.

The TikToker was initially going to get name brand Capri-Suns from Walmart, but since she was already putting in an Aldi order for a charcuterie board she figured she’d get the kids’ bevs there instead.

“What could go wrong?” Dudley asked.

Turns out that the Aldi juice pouched are nearly impossible to punch through with a straw. Unlike name brand Capri-Sun, which has a designated thinner area to punch your straw through, these juices lacked that.

Advertisement

“They were all struggling to put the straw into the little hole. You can’t even see it,” Dudley says, referring to the designated straw hole. “…It took probably 20 minutes to open up the Capri-Suns for all 10 children.”

Dudley even showed viewers on camera how hard it was, and when she did finally get it in the juice spilled everywhere.

But at least they tasted good, she says.

“It’s not worth the 35 cents you’re saving,” Dudley adds.

Advertisement

Healthier alternatives

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative (that might also be easier to open), Healthline recommends:

Water (duh) and naturally flavored water (like infusing it with fruits and herbs)

Coconut water

Smoothies

Milk (dairy or nondairy)

Some herbal teas

Advertisement

When you do give kids soda or juice, do it in moderation.

“The amount of times I have put a whole straight through the whole thing front and back is crazy…” a person shared.

“I ain’t never had a problem and I’ve been buying them for years,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“The ones at dollar general are the same way. As much as I like to save money, I won’t buy the knock off capri suns. I can’t ever get the straw in and sometimes they get ruined from trying,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dudley for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Aldi’s and Capri-Sun via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.