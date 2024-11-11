‘As a Texas Roadhouse sever I APPROVE’: Texas Roadhouse customer spots husband dining with another woman. Then she gets revenge

This woman spilled all of the tea after catching her cheating husband having a romantic lunch with his girlfriend at Texas Roadhouse.

It gets worse.

An affair at Texas Roadhouse

In a viral TikTok, @lilmomma1711 says she was wrapping up lunch with her friend at Texas Roadhouse. But then, she says, her soon-to-be ex-husband showed up with his “side piece” just a few tables down. Her video has more than 1.5 million views.

“He’s been cheating on me with her since January, and now they’re just a happy couple,” @lilmomma1711 says while filming in her car afterward.

“Keep ya man because ya man’s been at my house begging me to give him some,” @lilmomma1711 adds, addressing the woman.

OK, back to Texas Roadhouse. When the server brought the check, @lilmomma1711 says she paused before taking it.

“Actually, you can take mine to my husband and tell him to pay for it,” @lilmomma1711 recalls telling the server.

She says she pointed out that he isn’t paying child support like he is supposed to. So, she says, the least he could do was pay for her meal, especially since he had the money to go to Texas Roadhouse.

“His side [expletive] jaw hit the … floor,” @lilmomma1711 says.

“You’re … disgusting, you were [expletive] my husband in my daughter’s bed,” she says as she ends the video.

And if you’re wondering, no, her husband didn’t pay the bill; we found out in a four-part follow-up series. But @lilmomma1711 did reveal a whole lot more about the messy situation.

There’s more to the story

The full story @lilmomma1711 goes on to share is heartbreaking, and she struggles through it, saying it’s still fresh.

“My heart actually does hurt. I was married to that man for eight years, and we have two kids together,” @lilmomma1711 says.

She says the relationship has always been rocky. She says it was littered with toxicity and several instances of cheating. That, @lilmomma1711 says, made her feel depressed and like she was losing herself.

@lilmomma1711 says the most recent woman in her husband’s life got close to her. And they became best friends. @lilmomma1711 says the woman even told @lilmomma1711’s mom that she wanted what @lilmomma1711 had. So the woman left the father of her children to build a better life, @lilmomma1711 continues.

@lilmomma1711 says she opened up her home (where her daughter and son also lived) to her friend and her two kids.

While the friend was there, @lilmomma1711 says she started to notice something was off between her husband and friend. She says she asked them directly if something was going on between them, which they denied and gaslit her.

“In return, she had been secretly [expletive] my husband in my daughter’s bed while I’m asleep on the other side of the house for a few months,” @lilmomma1711 says.

@lilmomma1711 says her husband eventually confessed that he has been cheating with the “friend” and that she told him she’s in love with him.

“I did not deserve that. I was nothing but a good wife and a good mother,” @lilmomma1711 says.

She continues, “I did not deserve that. And it breaks my heart because why was I never good enough for him? Why were my children never good enough for him?”

Cheating statistics

The statistics on cheating within a marriage aren’t the most precise since most studies rely on self-reporting, and most people don’t want to admit to that.

The data we do have shows that 20% of men admitted to cheating on their spouse, while 13% of women admitted to it. Of the 441 people surveyed, just over half said their relationship ended immediately after the cheating was revealed.

After the age of 49, the cheating gap widens, with men cheating significantly more than women, Love to Know reported.

Most of the people who cheat have been married for 20 to 30 years and are between the ages of 50 and 60.

“As a Texas Roadhouse sever I APPROVE,” a top comment read.

“THEY DID WHAT IN WHERE???” a person said.

“The level of PETTYYYYYY I’m tryna beeeee!!!! Yaassss queeennnnnn!! I don’t know you but I adore you!” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @lilmomma1711 for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

