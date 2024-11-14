‘You’re clickbaiting me to get in your store’: Shopper accuses Old Navy of false advertising after getting lured into the store

A frustrated shopper is calling out Old Navy for what she describes as a “scam,” claiming the retailer uses misleading discount promotions to lure customers into their stores.

Featured Video

In a TikTok rant that’s blown up with over 714,600 views since Nov. 8, TikToker Shelby Grant (@shelby.grant) shares her issues with Old Navy’s sales tactics.

“Can we talk about how big of a scam Old Navy is?” Grant begins her rant, in which she details multiple instances of what she perceives as bait-and-switch tactics.

According to Shelby, Old Navy frequently advertises discounts like “40% off almost everything.” But when she shops, she says she finds the offer doesn’t apply to the majority of items she picks out.

Advertisement

“You get up to the checkout, and… nothing you got was 40% off,” she says in her video, expressing frustration over the fine print.

Most recently, Shelby found herself lured in by an even bigger discount: “50% off everything.” Yet, at the checkout, she says she found out the discount only applied to Old Navy credit card holders. “So then nothing I bought was 50% off because I don’t have a credit card. … You’re clickbaiting me to get in your store,” she concludes.

In the comments section of the video, commenters quickly started airing their grievances with the retailer.

Advertisement

“Am I crazy or didn’t Old Navy used to be like a cheaper place to shop?” one user said.

Several pointed out that Shelby was just likely not paying attention to the fine print of these deals.

Others shared shopping hacks to get around the in-store pricing. “I go in for sizing and then wait for the website to be 40-50% off, no credit card,” one said.

“The most annoying thing, is that online prices are ALWAYS cheaper, so you HAVE to price match at check out. Waste of everyone’s time,” another remarked.

Advertisement

The class-action lawsuit

Previously, Old Navy faced a class-action lawsuit alleging the retailer sent misleading promotional emails. The complaint claims Old Navy used phrases like “today only” and “last chance” to create false urgency around sales, which were then extended or repeated in subsequent emails.

Old Navy isn’t the only retailer getting attention for its supposedly deceptive advertising practices. Just recently, another TikToker went viral after ranting about Kohl’s coupons and claiming they’re not nearly as widely applicable as they appear to be.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shelby Grant via TikTok comment and to Gap via press email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.