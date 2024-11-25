Newsletter:💸 Don’t fall for this Venmo scam

Featured Video

Kira here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a viral Venmo scam to be aware of, how the term “kakistocracy” came to define the Trump administration, a home inspector who discovered some troubling problems in a brand-new house , and a look back at the eternally relevant Lisa Simpson’s Coffee meme .

After that, Mikael has a special edition of “Your Password Sucks” for you.

Today in Internet Culture

Venmo scams keep getting harder to detect––don’t fall for this one.

“Kakistocracy will be the word of 2025,” wrote one X user.

New-construction homes have gained a reputation for being of lower quality than older builds, and many homeowners are noticing the difference.

Keep it coming, buddy.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

How are hackers viewing four more years of Trump?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍨 A Ninja Creami customer says that their ice cream maker from the popular appliance brand caught fire .



💳 This Starbucks customer bought the limited edition Wicked $50 gift card. Then she checked her balance .



🤑 A woman recently sparked discussion on TikTok when she shared a frustrating experience she allegedly had with the digital payments service Zelle.



📺 One expert went viral after calling out Walmart’s new 98-inch Roku TV. Here’s why he’s not onboard with it .



👬 We interrupt your scrolling for the ‘ Bro Visited His Friend ’ meme.



🎬 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck .



Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN SCAMMED ONLINE?

Today's Viral Video

Are you eating chicken at the potluck? 👀 😅

"Movies" by Alien Ant Farm


