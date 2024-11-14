Why is Trump 2.0 being dubbed a ‘kakistocracy?’

Since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week, a singular word has been dominating liberal circles online: kakistocracy.

Featured Video

A kakistocracy means a government run by the worst or least competent people.

The term has been used to describe a range of past and present governments, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, Iranian leadership, and others.

And it’s not the first term the term has entered the public conscience in the U.S. either.

Advertisement

It was used by critics to attack both the Reagan and Obama administrations and became a popular adjective during Trump’s first term as president.

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan, MSNBC host Joy Reid, and a handful of columnists were all among the Trump critics to use the term as a jab.

“Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey,” Brennan blasted in 2018. “As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived.”

Brennan’s post ignited a firestorm, prompting searches for kakistocracy to surge to the top of Merriam-Webster.

Advertisement

Now, that same word is making a comeback with liberals online amplifying the term in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss.

Longtime Trump critic and lawyer George Conway spotlit the word the day after the election, writing: “I’ve always found ‘kakistocracy’ to be an interesting word. I think more and more people will come to appreciate the word in the near future.”

Rebekah Jones, a COVID-19 whistleblower known for her sparring with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), similarly posted: “Word of the day: kakistocracy, a state or society governed by its least suitable or competent citizens.”

The grassroots Democratic Coalition likewise selected it as a “word of the day” the week after the election.

Advertisement

Other liberals and Trump critics have similarly begun circulating the word online as Trump’s cabinet picks fall into place.

Among the recently announced nominations drawing ‘least competent’ comparisons are former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence; newly resigned Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General; Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) for Homeland Security Secretary.

“Kakistocracy is right,” wrote one person Wednesday.

“There are still people telling us it won’t be that bad. Yes, it will be,” claimed one person Wednesday night. “We must put all of our attention, energy and effort into resisting every action of this fascist kakistocracy.”

Advertisement

“And here we go again. The meaning of kakistocracy becomes relevant again. And on steroids,” quipped someone else Monday.

Concluded another person: “Kakistocracy will be the word of 2025.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.