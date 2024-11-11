We interrupt your scrolling for the ‘Bro Visited His Friend’ meme

The Bro Visited His Friend aka Friendpilled Visitmaxxer meme is a line from a @fallenchungus comic of two simple characters, one repeating what the other said mockingly. The comic is meant to point out how weird and off-putting people can be when they do this, especially when making fun of something as innocuous as going to see one’s friends.

It became an exploitable meme in 2024 as people took the basic format and edited it to change what the characters were saying to each other.

What Is ‘Bro Visited His Friend’ / ‘Friendpilled Visitmaxxer’ meme?

The Bro Visited His Friend meme is a two-panel webcomic format that shows two people interacting. In the first panel, one character tells the other a story, saying, “Yeah, so I went to go visit my friend.” The other cuts him off mid-sentence, saying, “Bro visited his friend,” as though to mock the first speaker.

In the second panel, the first character stops talking and makes a baffled and possibly annoyed expression as the second stands there with a blank face like they don’t understand what they did wrong.

A new version of this comic, with the second character saying “Friendpilled Visitmaxxer” instead of his original comment, blew up on Tumblr in April, leading some to erroneously believe that this was the origin of the meme.

Origin and spread

Although others have attempted to steal credit, the original artist of this meme is the well-known webcomic creator @fallenchungus. They have made many comics with a similar style and first gained popularity in November 2023 for depicting exaggerated interactions that many have experienced online around political or social discourse.

The artist posted the “Bro Visited His Friend” comic on March 27, 2024. Fans offered up edited versions in the comments and quote tweets. As it spread across social media, people used it to joke about their favorite franchises, other memes, or other funny ways to interrupt the first speaker.

Meme variation: Friendpilled Visitmaxxer

According to KnowYourMeme.com, the “Friendpilled Visitmaxxer” edit appeared on Tumblr on April 8, courtesy of user oldmen-runningtheworld-anewage. The new line from the interrupting character refers to a trend in which people use the suffixes “-pilled” and “-maxxer” or “-maxxing” as a way of saying someone is really into the subject matter at hand. Normal social media users often deploy them to mock the source of these suffixes—incel forums.

This version went viral on Tumblr and launched a new thread of the meme as people used it to make fun of other types of internet slang.

Pokémon edits

Reddit enjoys Fallenchungus comics to the point that they made an entire sub just for the Bro Visited His Friend one. Within, there’s a thread just for Pokémon-themed versions of this specific comic in which the interrupting character shouts out Pokémon moves to change the setting, the outcome of the comic, or something about the first speaker.

Fallenchungus explains ‘Bro Visited His Friend’

Fallenchungus explained the source of the joke in the original tweet, saying that they “made up this bit for VCs where when someone says something you just repeat what they said verbatim but put ‘bro/bro’s’ at the start of it.”

i made up this bit for VCs where when someone says something you just repeat what they said verbatim but put “bro/bro’s” at the start of it. The more mundane the action the funnier it is pic.twitter.com/YnZK395Cmt — fallenchungus (@fallenchungus) March 28, 2024

“The more mundane the action the funnier it is.”

In spite of the reaction of the first speaker in the original comic, it appears that the artist enjoys the joke, but may have been depicting how someone who is not familiar with the voice chat trend might respond if someone tried it on them in real life.

Bro Visited His Friend meme examples

