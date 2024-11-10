‘Now I’m okay with not having one’: Customer says Ninja Creami caught on fire. She’s not the only one

A Ninja Creami customer says that their ice cream maker from the popular appliance brand caught fire.

Bristyl (@bridempseyy) posted a viral TikTok where she recorded the chaos of the Creami fire incident. The video, which accrued 1.6 million views, starts focused on the ice cream maker.

A red light glows in the center of what appears to be the ice cream collection tube. Immediately after, the TikToker screams as she runs into the frame.

“Um, I think…the Creami’s on [expletive] fire!” she screams, removing the cup in a panic. She opens her mouth in disbelief and then turns towards the camera, her face in complete shock. “I don’t know what the [expletive] to do right now. Like I’m genuinely.”

The video then cuts to her touching the device, presumably after the fire was no longer a threat.

“Yeah that’s hot,” she says. Next, she brings the plastic cup to her nose, taking a whiff. She makes a gagging noise and then proceeds to film the aftermath of the ice cream immolation.

It appears that the mixing apparatus attached to the Creami became bent and broken out of shape. It also appears charred.

She’s not the only one

The Daily Dot previously reported on another Ninja Creami user whose machine caught fire. According to the user, she says that it’s a “super common problem.” Like Bristyl, there was a bright red glow in the middle of her ice cream container as well. Another Creami user, who, like Bristyl, is a fitness enthusiast also said their device caught fire.

Additionally, this TikToker said they had purchased two Ninja Creami ice cream makers. Both of them ended up in flames. Redditor @sunnnshineallthetime posted to the site’s r/ninjacreami sub to discuss their own issues with a Creami deluxe model. From the first time they tried using the appliance, they said its mixing blade became detached.

It seems that the blade has scraped some plastic from the part it was attached to. As a result, shrapnel from these parts ended up in the ice cream they made. Furthermore, the damage to the apparatus was so great that the blade couldn’t be re-attached. Consequently, Ninja ended up replacing their Creami ice cream maker with another, brand new unit.

However, in “less than two weeks” their new unit “began smoldering” while they were making ice cream with it. Moreover, the Redditor said they followed all of the Creami’s recommended instructions. They also tried that same recipe five separate times before.

TikTokers are shook

One commenter who replied to Bristyl’s video said they, too, are aware of Ninja Creami fires.

“Search Ninja Creami fire and literally soooo many videos come up like this,” they wrote. “Now i’m okay with not having one.”

Another replied that they believe only particular Ninja Creami models have this issue. “What is with the smaller model of the Ninja creami that locks in like that !?!” they wrote. “The OG ones I never see catching fire or melting but the smaller ones every video I see now is about them doing this.”

One commenter believes that these issues are the reason why they’ve seen the ice cream makers go on sale. “Ah this is why they’re on sale for $100 at Walmart right now,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ninja via email and Bristyl via Instagram direct message for further comment.



