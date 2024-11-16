‘Who approved this?’: Expert inspects new house. Then he notices something strange in the bathroom

New-construction homes have gained a reputation for being of lower quality than older builds, and many homeowners are noticing the difference.

According to 2022 data from Real Estate Witch, a majority of Americans who purchased new homes regret their decision.

The report reveals that 89% of buyers surveyed—out of 1,000 respondents—experienced premature repairs or maintenance issues after moving into their brand-new homes. Additionally, only 48% of those who bought new construction homes believe it was a good investment.

Echoing these concerns, a TikTok creator and home inspector regularly exposes the hidden flaws often found in brand-new homes. Recently, he highlighted several problems in a $370,000 newly built home.

What does he notice in the new home’s bathroom?

TikTok user Randle (@inspector_randle), a home inspector based in Texas, shared a video that has since gone viral, racking up over 1.1 million views as he walks viewers through the flaws he found in a newly built home.

“I almost thought I had a good one today,” Randle begins. “Started out OK. Then it went downhill.”

The issues quickly became apparent, starting with a leaking tube under the sink. Randle shows water spilling out as the faucet runs.

“Food waste disposer doesn’t work, and it is plugged in and there is power,” he notes, exposing yet another malfunction.

Then there’s the bathroom mirror, which appears to have a power plug placed directly in the center of it. The outlet itself is partly made of mirrored material, blending in with the surface.

“I don’t wanna know whose idea this was, who approved this,” Randle says, baffled. “I don’t even understand how I am looking at this right now. Why would you want that? It’s right in the way of your face.”

The issues don’t stop there

Moving through the home, he checks the top of the shower, initially impressed. “Whoa, they actually sealed it,” he says. But upon closer inspection, he spots areas where the sealant is missing. “Oh, never mind.”

In the basement, he points out that the insulation is uneven and messy, describing how it should have been laid evenly across the area.

“Someone walked across this insulation or something, he says. “Should be a nice 14 to 16 all the way across. Not like that.”

Randle also spots a broken strap and, in another area, a gap in the wooden rafter and bridge, issues he says are common in new builds.

Finally, he moves outside to examine a post-tension cable that’s missing its protective seal. “The whole thing should be sealed, should be like a little cap of mortar right there. Like this—just like that,” he says, pointing out to one that was done correctly.

What do viewers think?

In the comments, users were baffled by the mirror outlet. Additionally, others said they aren’t impressed with the quality of the home.

“The amount of extra work just to have that outlet there,” said one user.

“I know a new build hates to see you coming,” said another jokingly.

“Man, $370,000 for cheap everything,” said a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Randle via TikTok comment.

