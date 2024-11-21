Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: People rampantly speculating about what Donald Trump Jr. was doing with his finger , an explainer of the “Haggord” meme , a conservative satire account definitely not being mad it failed to gain any traction on Bluesky , and a woman going viral after explaining why she regrets buying a house .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

👉 VIRAL POLITICS

Trump Jr.’s curious index finger move at SpaceX launch sparks rampant speculation

A video of Donald Trump Jr. rubbing his gums with his index finger has people online wondering just, exactly, he might have been doing .

The PS1 Hagrid meme, also called Haggord memes, is a low-resolution gaming screenshot of Harry Potter character Hagrid, misspelled for humorous effect .

When the Babylon Bee opened off its account with a transphobic joke, it was met with a few meager retweets and a healthy heaping of mockery .

Homeownership is a major goal for over 80% of Americans, according to NerdWallet’s 2023 Home Buyer report. But one woman says the reality of buying a house doesn’t always feel like an accomplishment .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Justice for Jan. 6 is switching to vengeance

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 A former car sales worker shares four tips for scoring a great deal on your trade-in at a dealership in this now-viral video.

🤑 This woman shared all the food she gets with a $15 Texas Roadhouse hack. Here’s how to do it .

🦟 If your home has become overrun with fleas, a woman’s method she learned from a Petco cashier is something you may want to look into .

🛒 A Walmart customer has blasted the store after discovering price discrepancies between its in-store prices and curb-side prices.

⛽ An automotive tech is warning drivers against the dangers of driving on an empty tank .

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

A Minnesota Vikings player celebrated by recreating Ragun’s viral Olympic breakdance.