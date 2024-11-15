Haggord, the PS1 Hagrid meme, explained

The PS1 Hagrid meme, also called Haggord memes, is a low-resolution gaming screenshot of Harry Potter character Hagrid, misspelled for humorous effect. The capture is from one of the earliest video games in the wizarding universe.

What game is PS1 Hagrid from?

The image of Haggord is from the first Playstation 1 Harry Potter game, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The game, known internationally as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is where PS1 Hagrid was introduced in Nov. 2001.

Hagrid plays an important role in several plot points throughout the game. The NPC helps further the action by sending Harry on various errands. However, in the process, the character’s signature manner of speech has to be recognized.

The moment that spawned the meme came midgame, as Hagrid meets Harry in the forest and asks for Fire Seeds from a rare plant near the Gargoyle Gate.

In many ways, the game’s creativity with spelling Hagrid’s speech inspired the meme’s silly caption.

Spread

Gameplay footage from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first appeared on YouTube in January 2011. The footage, and the quality of the game, felt nostalgic almost a decade after the game’s release. It’s unknown when exactly the meme emerged the following year, but the nickname “Haggord” and the phrase “You dun it nao arry porrer” first appeared online in July 2012.

Cultural context and variations

The meme pokes fun at the less-than-stellar graphics that came with the early aughts Playstation 1 game. As a result, a number of variations of the meme featuring different grabs—both of PS1 Hagrid and other characters—also appeared in memes throughout the years.

2024 resurgence

In 2024, the meme came back into the conversation in a big way when it got a nod from Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Released in September, the game featured several Easter eggs for longtime fans of the franchise, including the ability to get PS1 Hagrid’s face on a paper mask in the game.

Meme examples

