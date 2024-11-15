Advertisement
Memes

Haggord, the PS1 Hagrid meme, explained

Yer a meme, Haggord!

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
ps1 hagrid meme

The PS1 Hagrid meme, also called Haggord memes, is a low-resolution gaming screenshot of Harry Potter character Hagrid, misspelled for humorous effect. The capture is from one of the earliest video games in the wizarding universe.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: Video Game, Macro, Reaction
  • First Appearance: July 2012
  • Origin Source: Unknown
  • Peak Popularity: November 2019
    Google trends ps1 hagrid

What game is PS1 Hagrid from?

The image of Haggord is from the first Playstation 1 Harry Potter game, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The game, known internationally as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is where PS1 Hagrid was introduced in Nov. 2001.

Advertisement

Hagrid plays an important role in several plot points throughout the game. The NPC helps further the action by sending Harry on various errands. However, in the process, the character’s signature manner of speech has to be recognized.

hagrid in harry potter and the sorcerer's stone for playstation 1
@HPVGames/YouTube

The moment that spawned the meme came midgame, as Hagrid meets Harry in the forest and asks for Fire Seeds from a rare plant near the Gargoyle Gate.

hagrid in harry potter and the sorcerer's stone for playstation 1
@HPVGames/YouTube
Advertisement

In many ways, the game’s creativity with spelling Hagrid’s speech inspired the meme’s silly caption.

Spread

Gameplay footage from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone first appeared on YouTube in January 2011. The footage, and the quality of the game, felt nostalgic almost a decade after the game’s release. It’s unknown when exactly the meme emerged the following year, but the nickname “Haggord” and the phrase “You dun it nao arry porrer” first appeared online in July 2012.

tweet that reads 'haggord you dun it nao arry porrer'
@barebackobama/X
Advertisement
ps1 hagrid original
@barebackobama/X

Cultural context and variations

The meme pokes fun at the less-than-stellar graphics that came with the early aughts Playstation 1 game. As a result, a number of variations of the meme featuring different grabs—both of PS1 Hagrid and other characters—also appeared in memes throughout the years.

ps1 hagrid scene
u/ViolinGamer/Reddit
Advertisement
ron weasley in ps1 harry potter game
u/ViolinGamer/Reddit
harry potter in ps1 harry potter game
u/ViolinGamer/Reddit
ps1 hagrid close up
IMGFLIP
ps1 harry potter characters
IMGFLIP
Advertisement

2024 resurgence

In 2024, the meme came back into the conversation in a big way when it got a nod from Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Released in September, the game featured several Easter eggs for longtime fans of the franchise, including the ability to get PS1 Hagrid’s face on a paper mask in the game.

harry potter quidditch champions character customization
PlayStation/YouTube
ps1 hagrid paper mask in harry potter quidditch champions
PlayStation/YouTube
Advertisement

Meme examples

i muss hairy pooter ps1 hagrid meme
PlayStation/YouTube
'Therapist: ps1 Hagrid isn't real, he can't hurt you, Meanwhile ps1 hagrid'
u/Chu_e/Reddit
'its time for da kidditch match arryy porrer' ps1 hagrid meme
u/Chu_e/Reddit
Advertisement
ps1 hagrid in comic
u/Chu_e/Reddit
ps1 hagrid
@quintube/MemeDroid
ps1 hagrid master of all elements
@quintube/MemeDroid
hawiee yora wizaaad ps1 hagrid
@quintube/MemeDroid
Advertisement
ps1 hagrid was a whole vibe tiktok
@classicandretrogames/TikTok
ps1 hagrid sexy video game character list
@classicandretrogames/TikTok
'why i'm pansexual and not gay starter pack' ps1 hagrid
@classicandretrogames/TikTok
'today is one of those days where i feel like ps1 hagrid'
@classicandretrogames/TikTok
Advertisement
rtx on and off ps1 hagrid
@Nyoooom/IMGFLIP
ps1 hagrid
@Nyoooom/IMGFLIP
when i peel potatos ps1 hagrid v when dad peels potatoes hagrid
@Nyoooom/IMGFLIP
ps1 hagrid rant
@Nyoooom/IMGFLIP
Advertisement
inside i'm ps1 hagrid meme
@gambino_/IMGFLIP

More video game memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Harry Potter Memes Playstation Video Games
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot