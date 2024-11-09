‘Just return it and order it online’: Woman issues warning after she gets ‘scammed’ at Walmart over Hot Wheel truck. Here’s what you should know

A Walmart customer has blasted the store after discovering price discrepancies between its in-store prices and curb-side prices. Lindsay (@flyhigh8510) began the clip by saying, “If you work or shop at Walmart, stop now. You’re going to want to hear this. They’re scamming you.”.

She explained how she bought a Hot Wheels monster truck for $50 at Walmart, but later, after looking it up on the Walmart website, found the same product for $28 via curbside pickup.

Lindsay then described how she went to the store to request a price adjustment, but the worker said it was against their policy. When Lindsay then asked to speak to a manager, they said the same thing. Their only solution was to order the item online and then wait for a curbside pickup the next day.

The TikToker was enraged

“OK, got it, noted, you highway robbery people, you’re making them spend more money in the store, but if they do a curbside pickup, you’ll give it to them for $20 versus 50. I got it,” she said.

“Do you understand that most people that shop here don’t have a lot of money and that some people maybe can’t afford that toy for their kid for $50 in the store,” she continued, “but on curbside, they could afford that for their kid? Did you not think about that?”

Things then got worse for Lindsay as she attempted to purchase a Cirkul water bottle via Walmart online. All she received was a water bottle sleeve.

Another ‘scam’

Lindsay says she then drove to another Walmart close by and returned the water bottle sleeve. But despite paying $11.98, the store only offered her $10.47 in return, saying that this was what the bottle sleeve rang up as. Lindsay was then told she had to go to the original Walmart for a refund. When she did, she claims she found the item priced at $11.98 on the shelves. But despite this, she was still refused a full refund, as the item still rang up as $10.47.

“Walmart is scamming you,” she added. “Stop shopping at Walmart. They are not for the customers.”

The clip has amassed 50,800 views. Lindsay didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

In the comments, users gave Lindsey suggestions.

“Take it up with corporate,” one said.

“I would just take it back get your money and then buy it and pick it up curbside,” another added. “Done.”

But while numerous commenters suggested that Lindsay return the toy and re-buy it curbside, the TikToker explained in a comment why this wasn’t possible.

“I couldn’t because my son already opened it and is in love with it and won’t give it up,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has been accused of scamming people. TikToker @flappernugget420 previously went viral after being overcharged by $200 at the store. On their receipt was something labeled as “SITE MERCH” priced at $201.77.

“This motherf***er charged us $200 for nothing,” the TikToker said. “What the f**k is ‘site merch?’ And they’re not answering the phone.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email.



