‘I cried so hard’: Woman says she regrets buying a house. Here’s the real reason why

Homeownership is a major goal for over 80% of Americans, according to NerdWallet’s 2023 Home Buyer report. But one woman says the reality of buying a house doesn’t always feel like an accomplishment.

In a video with over 144,000 views, TikToker Mary (@lebaneseangel22) says that the experience of buying her first home “[expletive]ing sucks.”

“I feel confused, stupid, overwhelmed, and scared just about every single day,” Mary says in the clip. “It’s way more expensive than anyone tells you.”

Mary says she was quoted a monthly payment of $3,500, but she ended up owing around $6,000 each month instead.

“I just definitely don’t recommend this to anybody who’s doing it alone,” she says. “I’ve genuinely never felt more alone in my entire life. I wish I had someone to go through this with.”

Mary says that she signed up for a class for homeowners, which she plans on taking before buying appliances.

Why is it hard to own a home alone?

While solo owners are more likely to own a home than those who live with others, according to Rocket Mortgage, Mary sparks a discussion in the comments about how owning alone can be so hard for some.

“Owning a house made me realize why people have life partners, hahaha,” one commenter writes.

“I did it on my own as well & cried more times than I could count. After I signed all the docs, I freaked out about what I did. 6 years later now, I’m so glad I did it & I’m proud that I did it on my own,” another says.

“No i hate owning a house low key lol it’s so hard especially as a single female,” a third vents.

A combination of soaring home prices and interest rates and a highly competitive market for buyers has likely made some new homeowners buckle under the stress.

Homeowners offer encouragement

Despite Mary’s dismay, other homeowners share their experiences as new buyers and offer support.

“I promise it gets easier after the first year! Try the Task Rabbit app for help with handy things. You got this,” one suggests.

“I bought my first house as a single mom of two at 23. after months of being scared and worried, it ended up becoming something so worth it and i’m so proud of to this day at 29. it’ll get better,” another writes.

“When I first bought my house, I cried every morning and every night for 2 years, but eventually, it gets better,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mary via email and Instagram direct message.

