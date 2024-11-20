A video of Donald Trump Jr. rubbing his gums with his index finger has people online wondering just, exactly, he might have been doing.

Yesterday, Trump Jr. joined his father for SpaceX’s Starship rocket launch in Texas alongside Elon Musk.

Following the event, the video surfaced online, showing Donald Trump Jr. sticking his finger into his pocket and then rubbing it against his gums.

A video on TikTok swiftly racked up over 600,000 views.

“Am I crazy or does that look like what I think it looks like?” wrote @paulettevotes3.

“I have snow idea,” responded the top comment.

The liberal activist account Meidas Touch then shared the video, sparking the social media frenzy.

What happened here with Don Jr at the SpaceX launch today pic.twitter.com/KOAZMVev5b — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 20, 2024

“That’s serious addiction stuff. And people aren’t talking about it enough…” one user on X wrote.

Another user joked, “Who said there’s no snow in Texas?”

“Just a little gummy,” wrote another.

Trump Jr. has faced myriad online speculation about his potential proclivities but previously denied using drugs after the Secret Service launched an investigation into cocaine found in the Biden White House.

At last year’s Turning Point Action Conference, he reassured crowds that taking cocaine was “not my thing.”

And plenty were skeptical about accusations. Some users suspected the President-elect’s son was instead using chewing tobacco or Zyn, a popular brand of nicotine pouch.

“He popped a Zyn in,” one user tried to explain. “He had a loosey in his pocket so that the can wouldn’t show since he knew he would be on TV.”

Defenders online also highlighted the absurdity of him having an open bag of drugs in his pocket.

“Honey no one in the history of ever carries loose cocaine in their pockets,” responded one person.

While Trump Jr. has yet to take an official position in the Trump administration, he played a significant role on his father’s campaign, brokering ties with Robert F. Kennedy and encouraging his father’s support of cryptocurrencies.

