‘That gives us all something to eat tonight’: Woman shares all the food she gets with $15 Texas Roadhouse hack. Here’s how

If you’re a fan of Texas Roadhouse, you might want to know about a hack that gets you two meals for $15, courtesy of this TikToker.

Texas Roadhouse opened its first location in 1993 and today has more than 600 locations in 49 states. The restaurant is famous for its steaks and southern-style BBQ food.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the experience of customers at Texas Roadhouse restaurants, including various hacks customers share to get the most bang for your buck.

What’s the hack?

In a recent TikTok, user Brenda (@brendascaggs72) shows the food she got for her family at just $15 at Texas Roadhouse.

“This was all for $15,” Brenda begins. “I got all the butter and ranch…I got chicken tenders with BBQ sauce and fries, I got 2 sweet teas, we got 10 rolls total.” She also shows she got two sliders with fries.

She then says she will “fix” up some broccoli and also make macaroni and cheese to make full meals for her family of three.

As confirmed by Brenda in a comment, the hack from Texas Roadhouse is to order from the kids’ menu. According to Texas Roadhouse’s site, The two Mini Cheeseburgers with fries come out to $6.49. The Jr. Chicken Tenders with fries comes out to $6.99. These two items come out to about $13.48 total before taxes.

However, Brenda says she also got 10 rolls. The website lists the price for a dozen rolls as $4.99, but does not list the price for 10 rolls. Since it is unclear how much Brenda paid for the rolls, their overall total of $15 can’t be verified. Additionally, prices at different locations may vary from state to state. However, it’s safe to say that the mini cheeseburgers and tenders were probably close to $15 or less.

Brenda’s video has over 34,000 views as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

“Stellar,” one top comment read.

“Put the burgers on the fresh rolls and they are amazing,” advised another user.

Others, however, were confused how just two plates of food from Texas Roadhouse could feed her family. “I’m confused…. how many people is ‘us all’ bc yea u got 10 rolls, but I know I can’t feed our family of four on 2 chicken tenders and 2 sliders & 15 fries. just the 2 of you, sure,” they wrote.

Brenda replied, “I made a box of Mac and cheese and also broccoli. I admit could have been more fries. This is for a family of 3.”

Others asked what the hack was since Brenda did not state in the video that the meals were from the kids’ menu. However, she did confirm it in the comments section.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and Brenda for comment via TikTok comment and message.



