Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A woman discovering her boyfriend was cheating on her after he bought a new iPhone , Diet Coke drinkers threatening chaos if RFK takes away their favorite drink, conspiracy theorists desperately trying to come up with reasons why Bluesky has exploded in popularity, and why Apple might owe you money .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

In a viral video, a woman recounts the tale of someone who discovered her boyfriend of eight years was cheating on her —all thanks to a bizarre series of text exchanges.

“ if RFK bans diet coke, i will make jan 6 look like a girl scout meeting ,” quipped one person.

In posts all across X in recent days, far-right users have conjured up conspiracy theories that suggest Bluesky is somehow involved in widespread child abuse.

If you have the first-generation AirPod Pros, you may be entitled to compensation from Apple. According to a lawyer, here’s what you need to know .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥃 This bartender had a shocking reaction when a female patron alerted him about a person potentially trying to drug her .

🌮 A classic TikTok audio that takes place in a Taco Bell drive-thru is making an impression once again .

🚬 The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme is all of us, on the internet, at any given point.

💳 This woman’s card kept declining at a clothing store . It turns out the reason may be cryptically connected to the Russia-Ukraine war.

🚚 A U-Haul customer was livid after he alleged a worker’s decision could’ve cost him his life .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Here’s Barry Keoghan on the power of staring into Cillian Murphy’s eyes.

🎶 Now Playing: “Crystal” by Stevie Nicks 🎶