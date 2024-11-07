‘I knew there was money in my account’: Woman says her card declined at Ann Taylor Loft. Then she calls her bank and learns the real reason why

This woman’s card kept declining at a clothing store. It turns out the reason may be cryptically connected to the Russia-Ukraine war. Here’s how.

Why did this shopper’s card decline?

In a viral video with nearly half a million views, TikToker Jennifer (@growing_with_jennifer) departs from her usual gardening content to issue a very specific PSA.

Jennifer explains that she was shopping at Ann Taylor Loft, a womenswear store known for its classic designs, but when she went to pay for her items, her card wouldn’t work. On the cashier’s side it stated that the card declined.

Cards usually decline because of insufficient funds, potential fraud, and being outside of your country of residence.

“I been a broke girl, but I knew there was money in my account,” Jennifer says.

Jennifer called USAA (a financial service offered exclusively to the military, veterans, and their families) and told the worker that she had tried her card three times, but it kept declining.

“This is very odd. This is the second Loft transaction that I have seen do this is two days,” the bank worker told her.

“Wherever they are shipping their goods in from, they have a sanction against that port,” he added.

The bank worker stays on the line with Jennifer and instructs her to try another register. The exact same thing happened again.

He put her on hold to speak to a supervisor and said he needed to confirm she wasn’t calling from Russia. But ultimately, they weren’t able to clear her card for the transaction.

“USAA will not be able to accept any transaction from Loft until this is cleared up,” the worker told her.

It left Jennifer wondering why other banks aren’t doing this and whether it’s specific to USAA since they have a military connection.

Is this related to U.S. sanctions on Russia?

First, a quick rundown on the Russia and Ukraine war. While this began a decade ago, Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, causing a global reaction largely in favor of Ukraine.

Many countries, including the United States, condemned Russia’s actions, provided Ukraine with military and humanitarian support, and imposed economic sanctions to pressure Russia to retreat from Ukraine, U.S. News reported.

One week ago, on Oct. 30, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned 275 individuals and entities involved in supplying Russia with the technology and equipment “it desperately needs to support its war machine.”

The Daily Dot searched several keyword combinations regarding Loft, its parent company Sycamore Partners, USAA, Russia, sanctions, and nothing came up.

In a follow-up video, Jennifer clarified that the sanctions may not be tied to the war at all but may instead be referring to 2021 sanctions against products made using forced labor.

“This feels a little Handmaids Tale-ish,” a top comment read.

“Happened to me! Their explanation was we don’t allow business with them. Since when does a credit card company dictate purchases??? So odd! My card was with Symphony bank,” a person shared.

“I’ve been with USAA for over 30 years. If they aren’t approving a charge they have a valid reason. I’m not one to trust banks but USAA has saved me more than once. They have earned my trust,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jennifer for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to USAA and Ann Taylor Loft via email.



