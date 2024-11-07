‘Bro. Offer help or leave’: Taco Bell worker can’t make customer’s food. Customer can’t believe the reason

A classic TikTok audio that takes place in a Taco Bell drive-thru is making an impression once again.

Mike Allor (@mikeallor) recently posted a video to the platform that’s racked up over 210,000 views in just a few short days. The video itself is new—taken in a drive-thru line with a menu that Taco Bell employees in the comments confirmed is recent.

“I’m waiting on my [general manager] to get here,” an employee says over the speaker. When asked what’s wrong, she elaborates—possibly a little too much: “Our manager is on drugs. And I’m new and my other employee is new and we have no sort of way to make anything at this time. But our GM is on her way.”

After confirming that the worker had, in fact, just told him her manager is on drugs, the unseen customer seems uncertain as to how to proceed.

“So should we wait?” he finally asks.

“If you want to park and wait, it’s going to be about 30 minutes,” she replies.

Where does the Taco Bell drive-thru sound come from?

If you’ve been on TikTok for awhile, you may have heard this one before.

The sound appears to originate from a video posted by Bryce Thompson (@bthompson14) on July 10, 2020, that’s been viewed over 2.8 million times. It’s also had over 80 other TikToks capitalize on the audio, usually with their own drive-thru videos.

One iteration from @officiallyrosko even surpassed the original in views, pulling in over 3.5 million viewers since July 2024. Like many of the videos using Thompson’s Taco Bell audio, it even left a lot of people believing it was the real deal.

The reactions remain the same

Allor’s video, like the others, had viewers sharing their sympathies for the workers who were stuck in an awkward situation.

“Poor baby. That’s scary for them,” wrote one user.

“Bro. Offer help or leave,” wrote someone else.

“‘Should we wait?’ is an insane question to ask in that situation,” another person chimed in. “Like, just go eat somewhere else, bud.”

“As someone who has worked at four different Taco Bells I can confirm this will happen to you at least once at each one,” wrote someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Allor and Thompson via TikTok comment.

