‘There’s a hitch’: U-Haul worker connects trailer with ‘life-threatening’ adapters before cross-country road trip. Then the customer calls their regional director

A U-Haul customer was livid after he alleges a worker’s decision could’ve cost him his life.

Featured Video

Keeper (@the_cryptokeeper) explained what happened in a TikTok video. The post received over 106,000 views.

“Caution U Haul cares 100% about money and 0% about your safety,” text over the clip read.

According to the customer, he rented a U-Haul for his move from Florida to Ohio. After the U-Haul worker hooked the trailer up to the vehicle, the man noticed things were a bit off.

Advertisement

“We get driving and legitimately it is pulling the vehicle all over the road,” the TikToker explained, and added, “I’ve got my daughter in the car.”

The TikToker then pulled over to another store. He said the worker in the next location was astonished at how the trailer was hooked up.

“He says ‘Who did this?’” the man claimed.

After he explained that another U-Haul worker “hooked it up,” he says the new worker appeared shocked.

Advertisement

The U-Haul customer also said he pulled a lot of trailers and felt like the way this one was attached was unsafe. The worker agreed, and also pointed out a number of “adapters” used to connect the trailer.

“That should never happen,” the worker told the man.

Did U-Haul resolve the issue?

The customer then called roadside assistance since, he explained, this is U-Haul’s protocol.

Advertisement

“When the tow truck driver shows up, he says the exact same thing as the second U-Haul guy,” the man continued.

The tow truck driver allegedly even called the trailer’s setup a “death sentence.”

“Whoever hooked this up set you up for failure in the worst way,” the driver allegedly told the customer.

Eventually, the problem was resolved by removing the many “adapters” on the trailer.

Advertisement

However, the customer still felt it was necessary to escalate the issue. He argued that the first U-Haul worker should have never let him leave the store with the trailer attached in an unsafe way.

The customer decided to contact the regional director of U-Haul.

“He literally said to me ‘We are not responsible for your equipment,’” the man said.

The customer said he took full responsibility for the parts he brought for the job, but still felt like the worker was at fault for hooking up the trailer incorrectly.

Advertisement

The man called the manager a “jerk” for failing to respect or address his concerns. The manager also allegedly accused the customer of trying to get money from him.

“I don’t care about the few hundred dollars,” the man said. “I care about safety and that this doesn’t happen to somebody else ever. This could have killed me and my family.”

According to the U-Haul customer, the conversation ended with him threatening legal action and the manager blowing off the threat.

Viewers had questions

In the comments section, many were confused by the story.

Advertisement

“I guess I need a visual for this one, I have no idea what you are talking about,” one user wrote.

“What adapters? There’s a hitch that goes on your ball…. not sure what type of adapter you’re talking about,” a second commented.

“You should’ve taken pictures. I’d like to see what they did,” another wrote.

The U-Haul customer responded to questions about the adapters he used in the comments. One helpful user summarized the answers.

Advertisement

“Ok after looking at some other comments it’s ball adapters, he had a 1 1/4 in ball and they put 2 or 3 covers on it to adapt it to a 2.5 in ball and each one adds more slop and play to the whole thing,” they wrote.

Many also put the manager on blast.

“The day [and] age we live in people think it’s all about the money when in fact, some of us just wanna be safe and keep our family safe,” one person said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the company via email, and to Keeper via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.