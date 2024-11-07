The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme is all of us, on the internet, at any given point

The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme (aka Rust Cohle Smoking) is a still photo of McConaughey’s character Rust Cohle from the HBO series True Detective, and is most often used as a reaction image to express worry, anxiety or an intense fixation on a topic.

What is the Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme?

The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme depicts McConaughey’s character Rust Cohle sucking intensely on a cigarette, eyes transfixed on something outside of the frame, sometimes with the bald head of an ancillary character (a drug dealer) in the foreground. In general, the meme is usually used as a reaction image or image macro (a captioned image that consists of a photograph attached to a catchphrase) to express intensity or anxiety.

matthew mcconaughey true detective smoking as many cigarettes as possible pic.twitter.com/FhLdcitmWi — reactions (@reactjpg) September 11, 2021

Meme basics:

Meme creator: HBO/Ακάλυπτος Ανδρέας

HBO/Ακάλυπτος Ανδρέας Meme type: reaction/image macro

reaction/image macro First appearance: February 9th, 2014 (HBO airing), January 9th, 2016 (Youtube upload)

February 9th, 2014 (HBO airing), January 9th, 2016 (Youtube upload) Origin source: Ακάλυπτος Ανδρέας

Ακάλυπτος Ανδρέας Used to convey: anxiety, intensity, worry

anxiety, intensity, worry Peak popularity: November 2023

How is the Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme used?

Though context-dependent, the meme is generally used to convey worry, anxiety, intense attention, fixation, or tension around a high-pressure topic or situation, often a reaction to an online discussion or thread.

mcconaughey is the only guy who’s looked cool enough smoking that it starts intrusive thoughts pic.twitter.com/h5BtjEjOTY — JB (@JasonBotterill3) November 3, 2024

Where does the meme come from?

The meme comes from the fourth episode of True Detective, entitled “Who Goes There.” The episode’s storyline revolves around Detective Rust Cohle taking cocaine while undercover; during the scene, he does cocaine with a drug dealer and takes a long, intense inhale from a cigarette.

On Jan. 9, 2016, Youtuber Ακάλυπτος Ανδρέας posted a clip of the scene. It has since received 997K views and has had many incarnations on a multitude of platforms.

Solomon asked for wisdom …



The Lord looked down at him, like that “True Detective” Matthew McConaughey meme … smoking that cigarette pic.twitter.com/ai6IIeMnyG — Daniel Sullivan (@DanSully2023) January 7, 2024

Origin and spread

On April 12th, 2015, X user @rustcohle95 shared the image with the caption, “Trying to resist watching the leaked Game of Thrones episodes like,” and from there the meme gained traction, primarily on on Reddit.

Trying to resist watching the leaked Game of Thrones episodes like. pic.twitter.com/5gnw7h4Iti — Rustin Cohle (@RustCohle95) April 12, 2015

Over the next few years, the meme expanded beyond Reddit to X, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

Cultural context

While the meme exists in a specific cultural moment (the public embracing “prestige TV,’ the cultural phenomena of True Detective and Matthew McConaughey as a serious actor) the meaning itself has grown beyond that, to indicate our cultural hyper-fixation on certain topics and the excess and accessibility of online culture, as a whole.

Variations

Because of our intense gaze and examination of different subject matter, many variations have sprung up around to, including McConaughey smoking many cigarettes at once, staring intensely at a phone, or replaced entirely with animals or other characters.

Pretty sure Matthew McConaughey smoking a cigarette in wild eyed anticipation is the meme of the week https://t.co/cw1bhvjewN — Maeve (@marvelousmaeve) November 6, 2020 Xx_WiReD_xX/X

