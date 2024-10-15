Newsletter: 🏜️ Trump’s desert rally ‘chaos’ becomes a conspiracy

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: The “absolute chaos” that occurred after Trump held a rally in the desert , why the internet is obsessed with the story of someone finding a random girl’s childhood trophies in a Goodwill , a woman calling out Airbnb after a host refused to refund her amid a recent hurricane, and an explainer of what the “October used to be cold” meme is.

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

The issue, which according to eyewitnesses left many Trump supporters stranded in the scorching desert , looks to have been due to poor planning by event organizers.

Zack Wickham posted a TikTok of him documenting a collection of Goodwill trophies labeled with the achievements of one particularly impressive young girl: Phoebe Kong. His video has over 35 million views.

One woman has a bone to pick with an Airbnb host who refused to refund her booking during a recent hurricane .

The “October Used To Be Cold” meme is a phrase that uses older image macros or screenshots from popular media to express this fact. Its ominous vibe, while making a statement about global warming without using the words , fits nicely with the spooky season leading up to Halloween.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘Just a waste’: This Oklahoma voting ballot measure is being called a waste of time by lawmakers and voters

🦐 On episode 896 of “I was today years old when I found out…,” we learn the deceptive little secret grocery stores are hiding in the seafood aisle .



🎮 Whoops. One TikToker was shocked to discover that she had been fired for downloading the online video game Fortnite onto her work computer.



🍖 What in the world is “ miscellaneous meat ?”



🚗 A Cadillac owner heard a rattle in the overhead console of his Lyriq and asked the dealer about it. Now he’s taking to the internet to see if anyone can confirm whether this is true— or if the dealership is gaslighting him .



☕ This customer called out Starbucks after seeing how many calories are in their fall drinks.



🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A BAD EXPIERENCE AT AN AIRBNB?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Leslie Jones tells Drew Barrymore she’s not her type—and pitches a genius dating app idea instead.

🎶 Now Playing: “Love 2 Fast” by Steve Lacy 🎶