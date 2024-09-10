‘Imagine eating miscellaneous meat after an 8hr shift’: Man finds ‘miscellaneous meat’ at Food 4 Less

The term “miscellaneous meat” may sound like a niche on an adult-themed streaming site. However, it’s also the name of a meat option at a grocery store this TikToker visited.

Tajh Shani Evans (@tajhshanievans) posted a viral video on TikTok that’s garnered over 376,000 views showing off the meat.

“Bro this miscellaneous meat is diabolical,” he says, holding the meat package up to the camera.

He sets the yellow packaging down and begins to walk away until something catches his eye.

“Oh my god they got another one!” he says after spotting the other meat package.

Unlike the previous miscellaneous meat stacks, which retailed for $1.98, this one appears lighter in color. It also sells for $4 more and only has a single stack of deli-slicked meat products.

TikTokers are grossed out

Folks who responded to Evans’ video didn’t seem too enthused at the prospect of chomping down on miscellaneous meat. One person was shocked that an ingredients list wasn’t posted on the item.

“Are they not required to have an ingredients list?” one asked. “I for sure as hell would not buy that without knowing exactly what’s in it.”

The Food and Drug Administration does clearly state on its website that the aforementioned is the case: “Food manufacturers are required to list all ingredients in the food, unless ingredients are subject to an exemption from this requirement such as incidental additives.”

Additionally, this page features a litany of additives, emulsifiers, anti-caking agents, thickeners and stabilizers, sweeteners, color additives, preservatives, and others. These are presented as a list of examples food manufacturers must disclose to their customers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the FDA to inquire if “Miscellaneous Meat” is a legally detailed enough label.

Who would eat that?

Other users simply couldn’t believe anyone out there would buy it. “Imagine eating miscellaneous meat after an 8hr shift,” one penned.

However, another said the first package Evans showed off on camera indicated what the meat was. “On the first one it literally says turkey salami above ‘safe handling instructions,’” they wrote.

Someone else said this phrasing is just a nomenclature that supermarkets will use to denote their products. I.e., it’s just a way for the inventory system to clock which products are what for categorization purposes.

“I got 5lbs of battered whole chicken tenders for $10 labeled misc meat,” they wrote.

Another found Evans’ response to spotting a second one humorous, writing, “The excitement when man’s saw the second one.”

Is miscellaneous meat common?

This isn’t the first time such a dystopian future corporate-republic grocery food store offering has been shared online. One Redditor posted to the r/mildlyinteresting sub their own miscellaneous meat find. It appears to be a nondescript clear plastic packaging of frozen, brown-speckled sludge. There’s nothing about the picture that actually indicates what the viewer is seeing is food at all.

The only thing that really cues the audience in that the object is indeed meat, is a sticker that reads: “Misc Meat.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Evans via TikTok comment for further information.



