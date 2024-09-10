‘Should we accept this from a luxury car?’: Cadillac owner gets told ‘rattle’ is normal. Is the dealership gaslighting them?

A Cadillac owner heard a rattle in the overhead console of his Lyriq and asked the dealer about it. Now he’s taking to the internet to see if anyone can confirm whether this is true—or if the dealership is gaslighting him.

TikTok user Electric Cowboys (@electriccowboys) posted a video last week shot from inside their Cadillac Lyriq. In the video, the electric vehicle appears to be operating normally, except for a slight rattling sound coming from the overhead console. The person filming puts his hand on the light fixture and the rattling stops. When he removes his hand, the rattle starts again.

In an on-screen text, Electric Cowboys writes, “Dealer says this rattle is ‘normal’ for all @Cadillac Lyriqs… What do you think?”

Is this acceptable from a luxury vehicle?

In the caption, Electric Cowboys writes, “The dealership claims this rattle is normal and says all Lyriqs are designed like this. Should we accept this from a luxury car?”

The video has so far amassed more than 72,000 views. In the comments, users expressed mixed opinions about the seriousness of this issue.

One user wrote, “Every car has a rattle. Turn your radio on.”

A second user said, “I have a GM truck and there’s slight rattles from plastic pieces, it’s inevitable. However, I own an Audi and inside it’s dead silent and everything is tight, no rattles.”

A third user said, “This is why I would never buy a GM product. Rattles and squeaks on a 70k car isn’t normal.”

Is the Lyriq really a ‘luxury’ car?

Other users, however, disagreed that the Lyriq can be considered a luxury car.

“‘Luxury’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting here,” wrote one user.

A second user suggested, “After owning three Cadillac SUVs, and one sedan, I can honestly say they’re the vehicles to lease.”

How common is the Lyriq ‘rattle’?

In December, a Lyriq owner took to the Cadillac Forums to ask about a similar issue. “I have a rattle in my dash when I hit bumps. Sounds like a screw rattling around. Anybody else have anything like it?” he wrote.

Someone in the comments answered in the affirmative. “Yes I also have a similar rattle in my 2024. It’s quite annoying. If I pull on the dash it goes away and comes back when I release it,” they wrote.

A Reddit user posted to r/CadillacLyriq two months ago about their door rattling. “I find that the Lyriq passenger side door makes a clicking sound on particular bumps, generally sharp bumps,” they wrote. “EDIT: The car is dead silent after rain until the car dries inside out.”

In the thread, another user replied, “2024 Lyriq. I have a rattling noise in the cabin when I drive over bumps and it’s only in the morning or night time. Took the car to the dealer and of course they didn’t find anything. I think it’s something with temperature. When it’s hot, no noise.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Electric Cowboys via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Cadillac via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.