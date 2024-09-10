‘Not the boss vaulting your job position’: Woman says she was fired for downloading ‘Fortnite’ onto her work computer

One TikToker was shocked to discover that she had been fired for downloading the online video game Fortnite onto her work computer. The TikToker, who goes by fort lord (@lavender.lorddddd), shared a video about her sudden dismissal, garnering over 397,000 views since being posted on Aug. 26.

In a brief 15-second video, fort lord sits at her desk with a pensive expression, shaking her head. The on-screen caption reads: “POV I got FIRED for downloading Fortnite onto my computer.” The video ends quickly as she glances around and then closes her eyes.

Can you get fired for installing a game on your work computer?

Yes, downloading an unapproved game like Fortnite onto your work computer can be considered a misuse of company property. This can violate employment policies and lead to termination.

In most states, except Montana, employment is “at-will,” so employers can fire you for any reason or none at all. Even if your employer doesn’t explicitly prohibit downloading online games, they could still fire you.

Gaming on the clock isn’t uncommon

People flooded the comment section with their own attempts and experiences of gaming on company property.

“This reminds me of when a guy on my team friended me on PS5… I had to fire him after seeing him online on PlayStation all the time instead of responding to Slack,” one comment shared.

“tried to download League of Legends on the work computer simply to see if I could… blocked by admin. I dodged two bullets that day,” someone else wrote.

“My IT deleted it off mine,” another person commented.

“I got written up for playing Microsoft solitaire once but they were the ones who kept it installed on the computer,” a commenter shared.

Fort lord did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTik DM. But the message is clear: Don’t download video games onto your work-issues laptop. Even if your boss is also a gamer, apparently, because he might have to fire you.

