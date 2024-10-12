We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: The internet being captivated by a woman’s backyard dead body saga , a video where a dumpster diver finds the “ craziest jackpot ever ” behind an Ulta, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushing back at calls to replace FTC Chair Lina Khan after November’s election, and 15 Halloween date night films for you to watch.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

Advertisement

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a Click or Treat sweatshirt!

See you next week!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

😱 TRENDING

TikTok captivated by woman who found possible dead body after fearing her house was haunted

The internet has been captivated for days by one creator’s ongoing journey to find out if a dead body is buried in her backyard .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

“ This might be my craziest jackpot ever .”

➤READ MORE

🗣️ VIRAL POLITICS

AOC delivers furious threat as billionaires rumble about ousting FTC’s Lina Khan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ignited a furor amongst right-wingers online as she pushed back against talk of FTC Chair Lina Khan being ousted after the presidential election.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Date night is a great opportunity to check out a scary movie together. Whether the relationship is new or you’re with a tried and true partner, there’s a lot of fun to be had watching something spooky .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Stonks

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📦 An Amazon delivery driver is urging folks to thoroughly inspect boxes they receive from the online retail giant before bringing them inside their homes. But why ?

Advertisement

🍗 This Raising Cane’s customer is alerting fellow customers that the latest version of its famed chicken tenders are smaller than ever. And she’s far from the only one making that claim .

🍞 Target‘s baked goods are divisive, to say the least. So it is no surprise that a Target bakery worker who shared a PSA for customers who buy baked goods in the store went viral .

🫕 Here’s how to make concession stand nacho cheese at home. There’s a secret ingredient.

💸 Most of the time, when out and about shopping around, customers can be confident that an item on sale is genuinely being offered at a discounted price. But what if it is not ?

Advertisement

🚗 This Walmart customer was shocked when one location’s tire service department wouldn’t work on a wheel he removed from his BMW himself. So why wouldn’t they ?

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Doug Emoff has thoughts on those SNL skits!