‘The pieces used to be huge!’: Woman says Raising Cane’s chicken strips are now just chicken nuggets. Did they change anything?

A Raising Cane’s customer is alerting fellow customers that the latest version of its famed chicken tenders are smaller than ever. And she’s far from the only one making that claim.

The latest video to allege that the chicken purveyor’s tenders are lacking in size comes from Los Angeles-based creator Roz (@rosaaaa_222), posting her video on June 24 and getting more than 1.2 million views since then.

The on-screen caption communicates most of the message in the short video, as she holds up what we presume to be a Raising Cane’s tenders. It asserts, “I swear Canes chicken gets closer to a nugget every time I go,” with a smiling-yet-crying emoji added.

But as it turns out, it’s one of many videos asserting that there’s some kind of shrinkflation going on at the restaurant.

Search on TikTok, and you’ll find a whole section of videos under the “Raising Canes Getting Smaller” label. While a few of the videos have other complaints about the chain restaurant, launched in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., most deal with allegations that the restaurant has downsized its signature tenders.

There’s even a Daily Dot story from January in which a creator asserts that the restaurant is “doing us dirtyyyy” and rhetorically asks if they’re serving “a nugget for ants?”

Shrinkflation explained

According to Investopedia, shrinkflation is “the practice of reducing the size of a product while maintaining its sticker price.” It’s a way to more opaquely increase profit margins vs. the other more obvious route, which would be to keep the product the same but raise its price.

That article notes, “Companies are aware that customers will likely spot product price increases and so opt to reduce the size of them instead, mindful that minimal shrinkage will probably go unnoticed. More money is squeezed out not by lifting prices but by charging the same amount for a package containing a little bit less.”

That, in part, has to do with what research has shown—customers are sensitive to price increases but aren’t as perceptive of (or at least bothered by) product downsizing. However, over time, as consumers catch on, it can adversely affect perceptions of those companies who engage in the practice.

Not surprisingly, the video drew a number of commenters with thoughts on Raising Cane’s.

One claimed, “Used to be over 2 oz each now they are between 1.6 and 1.8 oz.”

Someone else asserted, “I said this last time I went! The pieces used to be huge!”

Another said, “When they open the brand new location near me I would have sworn they were Tyrannosaurus Rex tenders and now they’re literally chicken fingers.”

Several commenters claiming to be Raising Cane’s employees and former employees sought to provide context.

“It depends on what plant we get our shipment from,” one said.

“Some weeks are bad and others are good but tender range between 1.4-2.3 ounces,” they added, clarifying they were in charge of weighing and marinating the chicken.

Another added, “Depends on the shipment we get. Some weeks, we get good size tenders; other times they’re small.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Raising Cane’s via email.

