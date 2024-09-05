‘We’re not Walmart’: Target bakery worker shares PSA for customers who buy baked goods in the store

Target‘s baked goods are divisive, to say the least. Some products, like the chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, are rated five-star by consumers on the website. However, the culinary website Mashed ranks Target’s bakeries as one of the worst. Mashed describes the confectionery’s goods as “pre-frozen” and says they “taste like biting into a bland block.”

But one person who is determined to fight these perceptions is Target bakery worker Kim (@ms.kim720). To her 26,000 followers, she regularly showcases products from her Super Target’s bakery section (while Super Targets have a full bakery section, regular Targets do not).

Are Target cakes pre-frozen?

In her latest video, which has amassed 105,200 views, she picks a Bavarian Cake Parfait off the shelf. “People still like to argue with me, saying this comes pre-packaged, which is bullshit,” she says. “We’re not Walmart. So the cake that’s inside, we do get it frozen. But it’s a plain, naked cake with nothing in it. [The bakery worker] slices up the cake, puts in Bavarian cream, and then he puts on whipped icing. This is bland, but it’s good with strawberries, blueberries.”

She then picks up a strawberry Parfait cake, where she adds: “This one, same thing. He cuts up the plain, naked cake, adds strawberry filling, and then, of course, whipped icing.”

So, while the base cakes are indeed frozen, they are decorated fresh in-store, according to Kim.

Target and Kim didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

TikToker slams moldy Target muffins

This isn’t the first time the Target bakery has drawn attention on TikTok—but it wasn’t under such pleasant circumstances. TikTok user Jackie G (@raisin.xo) went viral after going to Target to return some moldy muffins and exchange them for some fresh ones—only to find more moldy products on the shelves.

Whipping out her phone in the store, Jackie says: “Target, I just came to return those muffins. And look at these. Every last one of them over here have mold on it. Look at that. Absolutely disgusting. And I can’t even find a manager, because they’re paging her and she’s nowhere to be found.”

She later added in an email to Daily Dot that Target hadn’t got back in touch with her since the incident.

“Target has not reached out to discuss the issue,” she said. “I would have appreciated if someone from Target reached out to me but no one did and I could not speak to the manager because they were paging her in the store and she did not respond.”

