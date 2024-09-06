‘No better nachos than concession stand nachos’: Woman shares how to make concession stand nacho cheese. There’s a secret ingredient

Nachos are a staple of any ball game. Nachos, along with other concession snacks like hot dogs and popcorn, account for two-thirds of a sporting facility’s revenue, according to Sports Managing.

According to TikTok user Beverly (@beverlychancekteacher), who runs a concession stand, there’s a key ingredient that can make concession stand nachos really stand out.

While Beverly was seemingly sharing her trick with fellow concession stand workers in an effort to help them increase their sales, her video can also resonate with anyone who wants to make them from the comfort of their home.

“If you want your concession stand nacho cheese to taste the best, two cans per crock pot. Rico’s Gourmet Nachos and Cheese,” she says. She demonstrates from inside a concession stand, pouring the cheese into a crock pot.

She recommends letting the cheese simmer before adding the secret ingredient: jalapeño juice. “If your game starts at 7, turn it on a 12 in the afternoon. At 3 or 4, add a little bit of jalapeño juice. And I promise you, you’re gonna sell out,” she concludes.

Viewers share their love of concession stand nachos

The video garnered over 281,000 views.

Beverly’s TikTok didn’t quite find its way to concession stand workers’ For You Pages. However, concession stand fans are still going to put her helpful tip to good use.

“There are no better nachos than concession stand nachos and I will hear no arguments,” one viewer wrote.

“I crave concession stand nachos on the daily!” another commented.

“Concession stand nachos are my favorite, definitely have to have the jalapeños with it,” a third said.

“I just saved this is and I’m not working in a concession stand,” a fourth wrote.

‘The perfect nachos’

As it turns out, Beverly’s tip is not all that unusual. Several recipes online call for the addition of jalapeño juice to nacho cheese. And the Ricos Product’s TikTok account actually made its sauce this way in a video.

“Water 🤝 Jalapeño juice . Did you know that our Condensed Cheddar Cheese Sauce was designed to give you more bang for your buck? By mixing water and jalapeno juice into our cheese, you are guaranteed more of the perfect nachos every single time,” Ricos Product encouraged in the caption of the TikTok.

