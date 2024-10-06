‘These are all Chanel: Woman can’t believe what she found in the dumpster behind Ulta. Were the thousands of dollars worth of items an employee’s stash?

As some claim the U.S. economy is heading for a recession, it comes as no surprise that dumpster diving has risen in popularity. It’s always been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and nobody is more invested in dumpster diving than the people of TikTok.

In fact, there are 99,500 videos under the #dumpsterdiving hashtag, and creators like @GlamourDDive have built a whole platform based on the practice. With 2 million followers, @GlamourDDive has gone viral numerous times before, with some of her most memorable excursions including the CVS parking lot and Ulta.

In her latest video, which has amassed 3.6 million views, @GlamourDDive returned to Ulta in what she describes as her “craziest jackpot ever.”

What did she find?

As she panned the camera over the dumpster, viewers could see intriguing sealed products along with a “mystery box,” which included a wide range of brands like Byoma, Thomas Roth, Hello Kitty, and La Roche Posay.

“I’m just gonna take the whole thing with me,” she said of the box. “It looks like it’s full. So I don’t think they really destroyed anything in here.”

On the other side of the dumpster, @GlamourDDive highlighted two heat products for hair—Bio Iconic and Chi Lava. But the best was yet to come, as, upon going home, the creator found out exactly what was in all of that mysterious packaging.

“I opened up the bag, and right on top, these are all Chanel blushes, and they’re brand new,” @GlamourDDive added, showing the various shades of pink and peach on camera.

“All of these little boxes are full of these Chanel liquid lips, and they’re brand new,” she continued. “And the rest of these boxes are full of Chanel concealers.”

She later clarified via on-screen text that the liquid lipsticks and concealers went for $48 each.

“I think you took an employee’s haul,” one commenter noted.

“As a Chanel employee, those lipsticks are new as in just came out within the last 2 weeks,” another claimed.

While a third posited, “Chanel provides their own testers so they don’t have to use sellable product and it looks like you found an entire tester bag.”

@GlamourDDive didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email. The Daily Dot also reached out to Ulta for comment.



