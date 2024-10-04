TikTok users have been captivated for days by one creator’s ongoing journey to find out if a dead body is buried in her backyard.

The saga began with a fairly innocuous video in which the creator—Katie Santry—explained to TikTok that she thinks her house is haunted after finding her workplace, which no one else accesses, disturbed. Her laptop screen was shattered and multiple items had been moved, she said.

“Here’s the next bit of important information,” she said. “So we’re building a fence, and back here, we dug a hole. There’s a rolled up carpet buried underground that we came across as we were digging this hole. Who the fuck and why the fuck is there a rolled up carpet underground?”

She also later ruled out the possibility of a break-in since their alarm was set.

The video garnered more than four million views, with many commenters encouraging her to contact the police about the carpet.

Santry then shared a video of her discovering the carpet, adding that the hole was about two feet deep. She also said that someone had planted a Bloodgood tree, a type of Maple, on top of the hole.

“You need to call the police,” one person commented on one of her follow-up videos.

“The ghost wants this cold case to be solved. Dig it up!” wrote someone else.

On Tuesday, Santry posted that she had called the police to inform them about the rug. Another video showed the police taking a look and agreeing something seemed off. However, higher-ups decided not to deploy any further resources, such as a cadaver dog.

But two days later, Santry was informed that cadaver dogs and homicide detectives would actually take a look.

Why are police searching Katie Sandry;s Columbus, Ohio home?

“one of those detectives wives are invested and harassed her husband to get it done lol,” joked one commenter.

And the resulting developments have only made TikTok more invested.

“This is not what i thought was going to happen,” Santry said in an update. Both dogs sat at the hole. Very quickly, the police were here to caution [tape] the house off.”

She also posted a video of the cadaver dogs at work.

Santry has not yet shared any update from the investigation since police are still digging, but credited TikTok for sounding the alarm in the first place.

“I’m still hopeful and the police that I talked to yesterday said that there’s a good chance that it’s not a body, which just sounds absurd to say because when I started all of this, it was a fucking joke of like, who broke my computer? It must be the body in the rug,” Santry said on Friday.

She added: “If something comes of this today and someone is found that is solely because you guys and your being impatient little bitches as I said previously. So pat yourselves on the back because we did this together, I would not have done all this alone.”

@katiesantry Sorry for the long winded video. Just updatinf you on where im at with everything happening. ♬ original sound – Katie Santry

As of Friday morning, authorities were digging in Santry’s yard.

“Next update will be whatever comes of this dig,” she said.

Each video update has racked up millions of views, and the internet is hooked waiting for the reveal.

“Nothing has gripped the entire nation like this since Tiger King. I am locked in” commented one person on one of her videos from today.

“Paid for plane WiFi to keep up to date on this,” wrote someone else.

“I can’t tell you how many times I have refreshed this page,” said another user.

But while the saga may be coming to a close, it is not over yet.

“Okay, we have an excavator, trying to not break my fence which would be greatly appreciated, making its way over to the hole,” Santry said in her latest update on Friday.

